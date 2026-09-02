Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actor In A Limited Series?
We've got "BEEF," "Bait," a "Beast," a "Monster," and a "Black Rabbit" all in the hunt for this year's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series — but who's most deserving of the big prize?
Three of the five nominees in this category already have Emmys in their trophy cases, starting with Matthew Rhys, who won in 2018 for "The Americans" and is nominated here for playing murder suspect Nile Jarvis in the Netflix thriller "The Beast in Me." (He could actually take home two Emmys this year if he also wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for "Widow's Bay.")
Jason Bateman actually hasn't won an Emmy yet for acting — his only win is for directing "Ozark" in 2019 — but he'll look to change that with a nod for his work as low-level crook Vince in the dark Netflix drama "Black Rabbit." Plus, we have a former winner in this category: Riz Ahmed, who won in 2017 for "The Night Of" and is nominated again for playing actor and James Bond hopeful Shah Latif in Prime Video's "Bait."
Elsewhere in this category...
The two remaining nominees in the field haven't won an Emmy before, but they're certainly familiar faces. Oscar Isaac earned a nod for playing country club manager Josh in Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF," along with a nomination in the Outstanding Limited Series category for his role as executive producer. (History may be working in his favor: Steven Yeun won this category in 2023 for his starring role in Season 1 of "BEEF.")
Rounding out the category is Charlie Hunnam, of "Sons of Anarchy" fame, who earned the first Emmy nomination of his career for playing infamous killer Ed Gein in Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story." (Evan Peters also got a nod in this category in 2023 for playing Jeffrey Dahmer in the first season of "Monster.")
So if you had an Emmy vote this year, which of these five actors would you hand it to? We want to hear from you: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.