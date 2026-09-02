Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actor In A Limited Series?

We've got "BEEF," "Bait," a "Beast," a "Monster," and a "Black Rabbit" all in the hunt for this year's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series — but who's most deserving of the big prize?

Three of the five nominees in this category already have Emmys in their trophy cases, starting with Matthew Rhys, who won in 2018 for "The Americans" and is nominated here for playing murder suspect Nile Jarvis in the Netflix thriller "The Beast in Me." (He could actually take home two Emmys this year if he also wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for "Widow's Bay.")

Jason Bateman actually hasn't won an Emmy yet for acting — his only win is for directing "Ozark" in 2019 — but he'll look to change that with a nod for his work as low-level crook Vince in the dark Netflix drama "Black Rabbit." Plus, we have a former winner in this category: Riz Ahmed, who won in 2017 for "The Night Of" and is nominated again for playing actor and James Bond hopeful Shah Latif in Prime Video's "Bait."