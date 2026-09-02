Tim Curry's Cause Of Death Revealed
Tim Curry's cause of death has been revealed.
Curry, who died August 25 in Los Angeles at the age of 80, died from coronary artery disease, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health documents obtained by People. A history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as other significant conditions that contributed to his death, but did not result in his underlying cause of death, the outlet reports.
The document also revealed that no operations were performed for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer, or history of stroke. Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012, prompting the actor to pull back from his acting career and instead focus on voiceover projects.
The actor's showbiz career included work on both the stage and screen. On stage, he originated the role of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show," a role he carried over to the 1975 film adaptation. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has maintained a major cult following in the years since its release, and Curry went on to appear as the Narrator/Criminologist in Fox's 2016 remake, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again," which starred Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.
Other notable film work included fellow cult hit "Clue" (as butler Wadsworth), "Annie," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Muppet Treasure Island," "Charlie's Angels," and "Kinsey."
On the small screen, Curry is best remembered for his chilling work as evil clown Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "It." He also appeared in episodes of "Roseanne," "Monk," "Will & Grace," "Psych," and "Criminal Minds," among other series, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his 1993 guest stint on "Tales From the Crypt."
Tributes poured in following Tim Curry's death
Hollywood was swift to react after news of the actor's death hit Wednesday.
Luke Evans ("The Alienist"), who recently completed his run as Frank-N-Furter in Broadway's "The Rocky Horror Show," shared a letter he recently wrote to Curry, who famously portrayed the character in 1975's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
"He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone," Evans wrote on Instagram. "He was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us. There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I've just spent seven months playing."
Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), who shared the screen with Curry in 1985's "Clue," recalls the last time he spoke with the actor. "My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter," McKean wrote on X. "The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend." (Click here to read more tributes to Curry.)