Tim Curry's Cause Of Death Revealed

Tim Curry's cause of death has been revealed.

Curry, who died August 25 in Los Angeles at the age of 80, died from coronary artery disease, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health documents obtained by People. A history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as other significant conditions that contributed to his death, but did not result in his underlying cause of death, the outlet reports.

The document also revealed that no operations were performed for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer, or history of stroke. Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012, prompting the actor to pull back from his acting career and instead focus on voiceover projects.

The actor's showbiz career included work on both the stage and screen. On stage, he originated the role of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show," a role he carried over to the 1975 film adaptation. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has maintained a major cult following in the years since its release, and Curry went on to appear as the Narrator/Criminologist in Fox's 2016 remake, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again," which starred Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Other notable film work included fellow cult hit "Clue" (as butler Wadsworth), "Annie," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Muppet Treasure Island," "Charlie's Angels," and "Kinsey."

On the small screen, Curry is best remembered for his chilling work as evil clown Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "It." He also appeared in episodes of "Roseanne," "Monk," "Will & Grace," "Psych," and "Criminal Minds," among other series, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his 1993 guest stint on "Tales From the Crypt."