Carla Jeffery, Star Of Disney Channel's Zombies, Dead At 33

Carla Jeffery, an actress best known for playing Bree in Disney Channel's "Zombies" franchise, has died. Jeffery's manager Carla Alexander confirmed that the 33-year-old actress passed away on Tuesday, September 1, but a cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room," Alexander says in a statement. "As Bree in Disney's hit 'Zombies' franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world."

The statement continues: "Our hearts are with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time. We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

While Jeffery is best known for her work in the "Zombies" franchise — including the first three movies, as well as its animated spin-off series — her TV career included guest appearances on several major series, including 10 episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." On Disney Channel alone, she popped up in episodes of "Good Luck Charlie," "Shake It Up," and "Best Friends Whenever" before landing the role of Bree in "Zombies." She also lent her talents to shows like "Southland," "Scream Queens," and "American Vandal."

Jeffery's twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also a Disney Channel star, best known for his role as Cameron Parks on the sitcom "A.N.T. Farm."