MobLand Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+
It's official: "MobLand" has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, TVLine has learned.
The pickup was considered something of a formality after a Season 3 writers' room opened earlier this year. Paramount+ has also confirmed that Tom Hardy will return as crime-family fixer Harry Da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime-family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.
The renewal comes just two weeks ahead of "MobLand" Season 2, which premieres Friday, September 18. New episodes of the 10-episode sophomore run will stream weekly through November 20.
In Season 2, the Harrigans "struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire," according to the official synopsis, while Harry "must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify."
Alongside Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren, Season 2 stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.
Tom Hardy Is Returning for MobLand Season 3
Hardy's involvement in Season 3 wasn't always guaranteed. Reports emerged in May that the actor was expected to depart after Season 2 following tensions behind the scenes, including creative disagreements with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Among the reported sticking points was the show's increasing emphasis on characters beyond Hardy's Harry Da Souza.
But by the end of June, Hardy's status had changed. He reportedly sat down with Butterworth and Glasser in London to resolve their differences, with executive producer Guy Ritchie helping facilitate a path forward.
Paramount+ has now made his return, along with a Season 3 renewal, official. The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.