MobLand Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+

It's official: "MobLand" has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, TVLine has learned.

The pickup was considered something of a formality after a Season 3 writers' room opened earlier this year. Paramount+ has also confirmed that Tom Hardy will return as crime-family fixer Harry Da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime-family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

The renewal comes just two weeks ahead of "MobLand" Season 2, which premieres Friday, September 18. New episodes of the 10-episode sophomore run will stream weekly through November 20.

In Season 2, the Harrigans "struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire," according to the official synopsis, while Harry "must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify."

Alongside Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren, Season 2 stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.