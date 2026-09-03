Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Limited Series?

The 2026 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series include a four-time Emmy winner, as well as an Oscar winner — but this year's trophy is still up for grabs.

The six performers nominated in this category include a few names that should be familiar to Emmy voters, starting with Laurie Metcalf, who's up for her role as Ed Gein's mother Augusta in Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story." Metcalf won three straight Emmys in the '90s for playing sister Jackie on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne" and tacked on a fourth win in 2022 for playing roadie Weed on HBO Max's "Hacks." (She now has a total of 14 Emmy nominations to her credit — not that anyone's counting.)

She'll face some serious competition, though, from Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar in 2020 for "Minari" and is nominated here for playing uber-wealthy businesswoman Chairwoman Park on Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF."