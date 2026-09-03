Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Limited Series?
The 2026 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series include a four-time Emmy winner, as well as an Oscar winner — but this year's trophy is still up for grabs.
The six performers nominated in this category include a few names that should be familiar to Emmy voters, starting with Laurie Metcalf, who's up for her role as Ed Gein's mother Augusta in Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story." Metcalf won three straight Emmys in the '90s for playing sister Jackie on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne" and tacked on a fourth win in 2022 for playing roadie Weed on HBO Max's "Hacks." (She now has a total of 14 Emmy nominations to her credit — not that anyone's counting.)
She'll face some serious competition, though, from Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar in 2020 for "Minari" and is nominated here for playing uber-wealthy businesswoman Chairwoman Park on Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF."
Elsewhere in this category...
Fellow nominee Linda Cardellini also has previous Emmy nominations on her résumé from "Dead to Me" and "Mad Men," and she's back in the mix this year for playing dissatisfied housewife Carol on HBO's "DTF St. Louis." Constance Zimmer is also an Emmy veteran, picking up a nod in 2016 for playing ruthless reality TV producer Quinn on "UnREAL," and she's nominated here for her work as Carolyn Bessette's mother Ann Marie Messina on FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette." Plus, Dakota Fanning is nominated again in this category for playing mom Jenny on Peacock's "All Her Fault" after a nod in 2024 for Netflix's "Ripley."
The lone newcomer in the race is Cardellini's co-star Joy Sunday, celebrating her first career Emmy nod for playing Detective Jodie Plumb on "DTF St. Louis." (See the full list of this year's Emmy nominations here.)
It's an impressive list of standout performances — but which one stands out to you the most? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.