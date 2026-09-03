The Late Gloria Steinem Reflects On Regrets And Revolution In Newly Released Episode Of Netflix's Famous Last Words

Gloria Steinem has one final gift to share with the world. Prior to her death on September 2 at age 92, the feminist icon sat down with Netflix to film an episode of "Famous Last Words," which is now available to stream.

Filmed in February 2025, the episode captures a wide range of topics, including Steinem's deep-seated interests in social issues beyond the feminist movement; her loves and family; the complicated personal politics within the feminist movement; and her regrets. Her official last words come at the end of the episode, when Steinem looks straight into the camera and delivers a message for the next generation of activists.

"Gloria Steinem was the steady heartbeat of a revolution, but in this room, she was a woman reflecting on the simple, profound beauty of human connection," host and executive producer Brad Falchuk said in a statement. "She spoke about the intersection of race, gender, and peace with a wisdom that only comes from a lifetime on the front lines. Even in her final moments, she was organizing us, challenging us to keep moving forward. It is an extraordinary privilege to share her final thoughts with the world."

Steinem became a household name and the face of feminism in the late 1960s and early 1970s. From her early days as a journalist to her more recent work as an author, she spent her life challenging gender stereotypes and advocating for equality and reproductive freedom.