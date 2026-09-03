Fire Country And Sheriff Country Set November Crossover Event On CBS
Edgewater's first responders are once again joining forces: "Fire Country" Season 5 and "Sheriff Country" Season 2 will converge for a two-hour crossover event airing on Friday, November 6, TVLine has confirmed.
Per usual, the night will begin with "Sheriff Country" at 8/7c, when "a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis," per the official logline. "Sheriff Mickey Fox must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line."
The episode, titled "No Way In," will see Bode (Max Thieriot), Manny (Kevin Alejandro), and Eve (Jules Latimer) join as guest-stars.
"Fire Country" will follow at 9 p.m., featuring "Sheriff Country" stars Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan. In Part 2 of the crossover, after escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, "Bode and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire," per the official logline.
Deadline was the first to report the news.
What happened in the last Fire Country/Sheriff Country crossover?
This will mark the second crossover between "Fire Country" and its offshoot "Sheriff Country," after the first debuted in April 2026.
The first crossover followed a mysterious school bus explosion that caused the sheriff's office to fear a group of school children had met their tragic demise. They soon discovered, however, that no one was on the bus at the time of the explosion, and this was no freak accident.
What followed was a two-hour long manhunt — which Matt Lauria described as "epic" — that saw the "Sheriff Country" crew teaming up with the "Fire Country" team to track down the children and solve the crime.
Last time around, only Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Lauria), and Wes (W. Earl Brown) teamed up with "Fire Country" characters Bode (Max Thieriot), Sharon (Diane Farr), and Eve (Jules Latimer). The latest event will feature a more robust roster of cast members crossing over.
"Sheriff Country" returns with Season 2 on Friday, October 9 at 8/7c, followed by the "Fire Country" Season 5 premiere at 9/8c. (Get a "Fire Country" first look below, and head here to watch the "Sheriff Country" trailer.)
Are you looking forward to another big Edgewater event? Sound off in the comments!