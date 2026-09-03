Fire Country And Sheriff Country Set November Crossover Event On CBS

Edgewater's first responders are once again joining forces: "Fire Country" Season 5 and "Sheriff Country" Season 2 will converge for a two-hour crossover event airing on Friday, November 6, TVLine has confirmed.

Per usual, the night will begin with "Sheriff Country" at 8/7c, when "a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis," per the official logline. "Sheriff Mickey Fox must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line."

The episode, titled "No Way In," will see Bode (Max Thieriot), Manny (Kevin Alejandro), and Eve (Jules Latimer) join as guest-stars.

"Fire Country" will follow at 9 p.m., featuring "Sheriff Country" stars Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan. In Part 2 of the crossover, after escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, "Bode and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire," per the official logline.

Deadline was the first to report the news.