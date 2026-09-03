Sheriff Country Season 2 Trailer: Mickey Struggles To Keep Her Cool Amid Family Drama — Plus, See Ben McKenzie As Sheriff Wade

In "Sheriff Country" Season 2, Mickey finds that the transgressions of her family prove to be among her hardest cases to tackle.

On Thursday, CBS released a trailer for the second season of the "Fire Country" spin-off, which premieres on Friday, October 9 at 8/7c. In it, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) appears to be crumbling under the pressure of her job and family drama as she's seen lying lifeless in bed before later breaking down in tears.

"I will do whatever my sheriff asks of me," Boone (Matt Lauria) says in the footage above. "But she's not okay, Cassidy."

Fans of the show will recall that Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger: Mickey's estranged mother has resurfaced, and she's Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin), Deputy Director of the DEA. Though she was previously believed to be dead, Wes (W. Earl Brown) and Mickey now realize she is very much alive. The woman even proposes that three of them team up to take down a violent cartel beginning to gain traction in Edgewater. Though Mickey and Wes didn't react to Eva's offer in Season 1, the Season 2 trailer seems to imply the pair has agreed.