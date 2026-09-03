Sheriff Country Season 2 Trailer: Mickey Struggles To Keep Her Cool Amid Family Drama — Plus, See Ben McKenzie As Sheriff Wade
In "Sheriff Country" Season 2, Mickey finds that the transgressions of her family prove to be among her hardest cases to tackle.
On Thursday, CBS released a trailer for the second season of the "Fire Country" spin-off, which premieres on Friday, October 9 at 8/7c. In it, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) appears to be crumbling under the pressure of her job and family drama as she's seen lying lifeless in bed before later breaking down in tears.
"I will do whatever my sheriff asks of me," Boone (Matt Lauria) says in the footage above. "But she's not okay, Cassidy."
Fans of the show will recall that Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger: Mickey's estranged mother has resurfaced, and she's Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin), Deputy Director of the DEA. Though she was previously believed to be dead, Wes (W. Earl Brown) and Mickey now realize she is very much alive. The woman even proposes that three of them team up to take down a violent cartel beginning to gain traction in Edgewater. Though Mickey and Wes didn't react to Eva's offer in Season 1, the Season 2 trailer seems to imply the pair has agreed.
Ben McKenzie makes his debut in Sheriff Country Season 2 trailer
Elsewhere in the "Sheriff Country" Season 2 trailer, Morena Baccarin's real-life husband Ben McKenzie makes his debut as Sheriff Wade, a neighboring officer called in to assist Mickey with a case in the premiere.
In the first episode of Season 2, titled "Cyclone," Sheriff Mickey Fox struggles to process the news that her mother is not dead as she once thought. Alongside her personal drama, the episode sees Mickey racing "to save a troubled young woman whose descent into a dangerous criminal operation uncovers a growing threat to all of Edgewater," per the official synopsis.
In addition to Baccarin, the Season 2 cast features Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone, W. Earl Brown as Wes, Christopher Gorham as Travis Fraley, and Michele Weaver as Cassidy Campbell. Amanda Arcuri, who plays Mickey's daughter Skye, and Ian Quinlan, who plays deputy Hank, have also been promoted to series regulars.
What did you think of the "Sheriff Country" Season 2 trailer? Will you be visiting Edgewater for another season? Sound off in the comments!