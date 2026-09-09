Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Breaks Down Jamie's Big Return In Episode 6 — And Has A Definitive Answer For Ted And Rebecca Shippers

TVLINE | By the end of Episode 6, Michelle has essentially given Ted her blessing to move on. Does he have his sights set on the stage manager, or might another romance arise over these last four episodes?

HUNT | No, he's heading in the right direction, though. He got permission that he didn't actually need, but his mom done messed him up to some degree, so he thought he did need it. But is Ted really, really ready to let himself be beloved? That's one of the questions going forward.

TVLINE | By the end of Episode 6, Rebecca and Matthijs are back together. There were clearly reasons why their relationship didn't progress further over those three years. Now that they've reunited, is it smooth sailing, or is there still instability in that relationship?

HUNT | Every relationship, no matter how solid it seems from the outside, is a cheeseburger away from complete self-destruction at any given moment. But by the end of Episode 6, they're stronger than they've ever been before.

In terms of why their relationship hadn't progressed more in the previous three years, let's keep in mind that he hadn't been in London full-time. She was able to commit without committing. But now she's got to be confronted with that. Is she ready to do that? Is he the guy to do it with? We shall see.

But certainly by the end of Episode 6, they're in a better place than they've ever been before because they got to the other side of something, which is one of the most important things you can do as a couple.

TVLINE | I cannot go a day without opening social media and seeing Ted-and-Rebecca 'shippers looking for any morsel of evidence that the show is heading in that direction. I've spoken to Jason about the fact that two people can be soulmates without it being romantic, but those fans are still chomping at the bit for some indication that #Tedbecca is coming this season.

HUNT | We are grateful for everyone who watches our show and whatever opinions they would like to form about it.

TVLINE | Noah Wyle recently made an interesting observation about shipping discourse in regards to "The Pitt." To paraphrase, he said there's the show that you're creating, and there's the show that the fandom is creating as they watch it. I feel like we've run into a bit of that here — which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it is certainly interesting to see.

HUNT | Passion is passion, and we are thankful for the passion. But yeah, we've been pretty clear about what we think that relationship is, and it's not going to change. It's just not what the relationship is. Full stop.