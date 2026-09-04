The Diplomat Star Keri Russell Had A Small But Memorable Role On Scrubs

Long before Keri Russell delivered her standout performance on "The Diplomat," she guest-starred in Season 6 of "Scrubs." Russell played Melody O'Harra, the college best friend of Elliot (Sarah Chalke), in two episodes. J.D. (Zach Braff) repeatedly tries to hook up with Melody rather than confront his feelings for Elliot, until Melody questions him about his behavior and prompts him to realize what he's doing.

For fans who thought J.D. and Elliot's relationship woes ruined the show, Melody's appearance adds another complication to the pair's on-again, off-again relationship. Russell, however, said she had "a blast" on the show in a 2007 interview with TV Guide, though filming was complicated by her pregnancy at the time.

"They are so professional on that set," Russell said. "They have huge monologues to do, and they just show up and bang it out. And that's not usual for a show in its sixth year. By the third year of a show everyone's usually showing up late, people don't want to be there, they don't have their lines memorized. But they were so sharp and professional."