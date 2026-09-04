The Diplomat Star Keri Russell Had A Small But Memorable Role On Scrubs
Long before Keri Russell delivered her standout performance on "The Diplomat," she guest-starred in Season 6 of "Scrubs." Russell played Melody O'Harra, the college best friend of Elliot (Sarah Chalke), in two episodes. J.D. (Zach Braff) repeatedly tries to hook up with Melody rather than confront his feelings for Elliot, until Melody questions him about his behavior and prompts him to realize what he's doing.
For fans who thought J.D. and Elliot's relationship woes ruined the show, Melody's appearance adds another complication to the pair's on-again, off-again relationship. Russell, however, said she had "a blast" on the show in a 2007 interview with TV Guide, though filming was complicated by her pregnancy at the time.
"They are so professional on that set," Russell said. "They have huge monologues to do, and they just show up and bang it out. And that's not usual for a show in its sixth year. By the third year of a show everyone's usually showing up late, people don't want to be there, they don't have their lines memorized. But they were so sharp and professional."
Keri Russell was pregnant while filming her two Scrubs episodes
Keri Russell gave birth to her first child in early June 2007, while her two episodes ("My Turf War" and "My Cold Shower") aired in late April and early May. The episodes were filmed months earlier, so her pregnancy wasn't yet apparent, but it did make it harder for her to keep up with the regular cast.
"If anything, I was the slacker," Russell told TV Guide. "Because when you're pregnant, you kind of have pregnancy brain. It's strange. People don't believe you, but your memory goes. I had these monologues to do with Zach and there were times I was like, 'Uh-oh. I don't know what I'm saying. This is horrifying.'"
This wouldn't be the last time Russell worked through a pregnancy. During her run on "The Americans," the series briefly relied on heavy coats to conceal her baby bump. That wasn't necessary during her time on "Scrubs," but she was far enough along in her pregnancy that the cast would talk about it on set. Russell recalled while discussing her character's make-out session with J.D., "I told him, 'Do girls just get hired to make out with you?' Like, every new girl makes out with Zach. But, you know, he said I was his first pregnant girl."