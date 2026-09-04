Harry Potter Season 2 Casts Dobby And Tom Riddle — Plus, Ginny Weasley Is Officially Recast

Additionally, the role of Ginny Weasley — Ron Weasley's younger sister and Harry Potter's eventual love interest — will be played in Season 2 by relative newcomer Bonnie Hill (pictured above). She replaces Gracie Cochrane, who will appear as Ginny in Season 1 of HBO's series, but has since departed the project.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series after Season 1," Cochrane's family said on her behalf in May. "Her time as part of the 'Harry Potter' world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

An HBO spokesperson gave the following statement at the time: "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's 'Harry Potter' series, and we are grateful for her work on Season 1 of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

Season 1 of the series adaptation, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," premieres on HBO and HBO Max this Christmas; watch the latest trailer here.