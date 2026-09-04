Timothy Olyphant Played Himself On This Short-Lived Rob Lowe Sitcom

You likely know Timothy Olyphant best as Raylan Givens on "Justified" or Seth Bullock on "Deadwood," but in 2015, he took on a very different role: himself.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star went full meta on Fox's sitcom "The Grinder" — a one-season wonder that ran for 22 episodes from 2015 to 2016. The short-lived series starred Rob Lowe as Dean Sanderson Jr., the star of a long-running courtroom drama also titled "The Grinder," who thinks his TV lawyer experience qualifies him to practice actual law at his family's real-life law firm. Olyphant appeared in four episodes as an exaggerated version of himself.

In the show, Dean's legal drama gets revived with a spin-off titled "The Grinder: New Orleans." The fictional Olyphant plays Rake Grinder, the brother of Dean's character, Mitch Grinder, putting Olyphant and Dean at odds. During an appearance on "Conan," Olyphant joked about the preparation required to play himself. "A lot of times, Conan, you just show up and you say the lines. I should probably feel guilty about this," he said. "But this role, I really have been researching it for years."