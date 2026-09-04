60 Years Ago, The Monkees Debuted On TV - Here's Where You Can Stream Their Show For Free

It's hard to believe, but it's been 60 years since "The Monkees" debuted on our TV sets, bringing together four musicians for what would be a quirky, funny, sing-a-long sitcom series. And while the series lasted only two seasons, it made a lasting impression on multiple generations thanks to reruns. Recently, however, fans of the band and the show had a hard time reliving those gloriously weird episodes, as the show was nowhere to be found on streaming platforms. Thankfully, that has all changed thanks to Tubi and Roku.

The Monkees came together as a music group in an unusual way. Following the success of the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night," American producers had an idea of creating a television show centered around a rock group in the States. They held auditions and ended up casting Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones, and Micky Dolenz (who later was almost cast as the Fonz on "Happy Days"). Then they went to work teaching the band how to work together not only as actors but as musicians.

Finally, "The Monkees" aired on NBC in September 1966, a few weeks after their first single, "Last Train to Clarksville," hit the rock charts. Both the show and the song were big hits, and "The Monkees" won two Emmys in 1967, for outstanding comedy series and outstanding directorial achievement in comedy. To this day, it's still considered one of NBC's best shows of all time.