Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actor In A Limited Series?

"DTF St. Louis" is a popular choice for Emmy voters this year in the race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. But a few contenders from outside the St. Louis area are looking to make some noise, too.

Half the slots in this category have been claimed by "DTF St. Louis," with three of the six nominees hailing from HBO's quirky dramedy. (It helps that, like fellow HBO series "The White Lotus," all cast members submit in the supporting categories, regardless of the size of their role.) Jason Bateman is nominated for playing cheating husband Clark Forrest — he's also nominated in the lead category this year for Netflix's "Black Rabbit" — and his co-star David Harbour landed a nod, as well, as Clark's new pal Floyd Smernitch after two previous Emmy nominations for his work on "Stranger Things." Plus, Richard Jenkins tallied his third Emmy acting nod for his work as Detective Donoghue Homer, with a win in 2015 for "Olive Kitteridge."