Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actor In A Limited Series?
"DTF St. Louis" is a popular choice for Emmy voters this year in the race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. But a few contenders from outside the St. Louis area are looking to make some noise, too.
Half the slots in this category have been claimed by "DTF St. Louis," with three of the six nominees hailing from HBO's quirky dramedy. (It helps that, like fellow HBO series "The White Lotus," all cast members submit in the supporting categories, regardless of the size of their role.) Jason Bateman is nominated for playing cheating husband Clark Forrest — he's also nominated in the lead category this year for Netflix's "Black Rabbit" — and his co-star David Harbour landed a nod, as well, as Clark's new pal Floyd Smernitch after two previous Emmy nominations for his work on "Stranger Things." Plus, Richard Jenkins tallied his third Emmy acting nod for his work as Detective Donoghue Homer, with a win in 2015 for "Olive Kitteridge."
Elsewhere in this category...
Even if they don't reside in St. Louis, though, the other three nominees in this race have made a strong case for themselves. Richard Gadd won three Emmys in 2024 for writing and starring in Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," and he's back in the mix this year for playing volatile ex-con Ruben in HBO's "Half Man." Nick Offerman, of "Parks and Recreation" fame, earned a nod for playing boisterous VP Chester A. Arthur in the Netflix historical drama "Death by Lightning." (He's also nominated this year for his supporting role in Apple TV's "Margo's Got Money Troubles.") And finally, Charles Melton landed the first Emmy nomination of his young career for playing dopey personal trainer Austin in Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF."
So when the Emmys are handed out on Monday, September 14, at 8/7c on NBC, would you like to see one of the "DTF St. Louis" stars take it home? Or has another one of the nominees in this category caught your eye? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.