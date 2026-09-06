How To Watch The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

NASCAR fans rejoice as it is once again time for the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will feature the "Chase" for the cup in the final 14 races of the 2026 season, with one winner to take it all. As a reminder, this year is a return to the "Chase" method of determining the winner. The former "playoff" method of elimination has been officially retired.

NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell said earlier this year that the reason for the new points system and return to the "Chase" method was to honor the core fanbase.

"The biggest thing was looking at who we wanted to be as a sport going forward, and that included really a focus on our core fan base and who had been with us for a long, long time and gotten the sport to where it was. So we wanted our future format to reflect that," said O'Donnell.

Read on for more information about the upcoming Cup Series schedule and where you can watch all the action.