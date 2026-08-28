HBO Max Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon

HBO Max has a handful of exciting titles to tune in for this fall. Not only will "The Gilded Age" come back for Season 4, but there is also a new iteration of "Harry Potter" that promises to bring magic back into our living rooms. The streaming service has been on a streak of compelling releases so far, with several HBO Max titles nominated for the 2026 Emmys, including "The Pitt," "The Comeback," and "Hacks." The DC series "Lanterns," which premiered in August, will also continue to release new episodes every Sunday until October 4.

Whether you're interested in true crime documentaries or are wondering what comedies or dramas will become your next weekly watch, the list below features both TV shows and films that will premiere on HBO Max from September to December. This list will be updated as more announcements are made about HBO Max's programming in the coming months, so don't forget to revisit it.

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