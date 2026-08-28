HBO Max Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon
HBO Max has a handful of exciting titles to tune in for this fall. Not only will "The Gilded Age" come back for Season 4, but there is also a new iteration of "Harry Potter" that promises to bring magic back into our living rooms. The streaming service has been on a streak of compelling releases so far, with several HBO Max titles nominated for the 2026 Emmys, including "The Pitt," "The Comeback," and "Hacks." The DC series "Lanterns," which premiered in August, will also continue to release new episodes every Sunday until October 4.
Whether you're interested in true crime documentaries or are wondering what comedies or dramas will become your next weekly watch, the list below features both TV shows and films that will premiere on HBO Max from September to December. This list will be updated as more announcements are made about HBO Max's programming in the coming months, so don't forget to revisit it.
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HBO fall schedule: September
- "A Killer Story" — This docuseries expands on a polarizing murder case that spanned more than two decades. Dana Chandler was the primary suspect in the killing of her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002, but the lack of forensic evidence led to three trials and further questions surrounding our obsession with true crime and confirmation bias. — September 10
- "Jay-Z in 8" — Jay-Z and music producer Rick Rubin will reflect on the rapper's discography through an eight-part docuseries, offering a deep dive into the lyrics and the making of hits like "Brooklyn's Finest" and deep cuts like "This Can't Be Life." — September 18
- "Youth" — This comedy series follows Alex (Sharon Horgan), a 50-year-old literary agent looking for love and intimacy while also parenting a teenager and caring for her ailing parents. — September 20
- "Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie" — This documentary is about how deafness defined the lives of both Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and American Gladiator Shelley Beattie (also known as Siren). — September 22
- "Backrooms" — A24's highest-grossing film to date will be released on HBO. It follows a furniture store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his therapist (Renate Reinsve) as they discover a secret passage to a series of nondescript rooms. — September 25
HBO fall schedule: October
- "War" — This legal drama series follows two competing law firms who clash over a highly publicized divorce case between a British tech entrepreneur (Dominic West) and an international film star (Sienna Miller). As Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne battle in court, they will stop at nothing to represent their clients' best interests. — October 1
HBO fall schedule: November
- "The Gilded Age" Season 4 — The Emmy-nominated drama series returns, with trouble ahead for the Russells. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost, and her family must deal with the consequences after Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) reclaims her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. — November 1
HBO fall schedule: December
- "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — The anticipated drama series will follow Harry Potter as he is accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, makes friends, and opens himself up to a world of magic. Yet his new adventure won't come without risks, with an enemy from his past resurfacing to haunt him. — December 25