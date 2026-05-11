NBC Fall Schedule Includes Peter Krause Drama, Tea Leoni-Tim Daly Comedy, And Civilian Traitors; Rockford Files Held For Midseason

NBC on Monday became the second broadcast network (following CBS) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what's on hold until midseason?

THE BIG MOVES

* The fall season kicks off with NBC's presentation of the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14 (host TBA). Meanwhile, on Thursday, December 10, the network will mark its 100th anniversary with a live three-hour variety special, celebrating "a century of must-see television, groundbreaking moments, and iconic stars."

* The new Peter Krause law enforcement drama "Line of Fire" will follow "The Voice" on Mondays. The singing competition, celebrating its milestone 30th season, will feature returning coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, new coach Riley Green, and a fourth coach to be named at a later date.

* An all-civilian version of the hit Peacock reality show "The Traitors" will air Thursdays at 8 p.m., leading into Season 28 of "Law & Order: SVU." As a result, the mothership will relocate to 10 p.m. (All of NBC's Dick Wolf dramas — including "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." — will again produce 21 episodes next season, per NBC's President of Program Planning Strategy Jeff Bader.)

* On Fridays, new multi-camera comedy "Newlyweds" — starring real-life marrieds Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, with executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis recurring — will follow Season 3 of "Happy's Place."

* Midseason highlights include David Boreanaz's "Rockford Files" reboot, which will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. in January, and the Jake Johnson comedy "Sunset P.I.," which will air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. in February. On the unscripted front, NBC has the Savannah Guthrie-hosted game show "Wordle," from executive producer Jimmy Fallon, and Season 2 of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's "Destination X."

* The fate of "The Hunting Party," which aired Thursdays at 10 p.m. this spring, remains TBD. Asked by TVLine about a timeline for a renewal decision — and, given NBC's limited number of available time slots, if a move to Peacock is a possibility — Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC and Peacock, remains mum, saying only: "We're discussing all things, and hope to have some clarity soon."