Quote Of The Day By Glen Powell: 'When You Go Out There And Things Inevitably Do Not Go According To Plan, Just Remember That's When Your Movie's Plot Is Just Getting Interesting...'
From taking flight with Tom Cruise on the set of "Top Gun: Maverick" to starring in blockbuster hits like "Anyone But You," Glen Powell is at the top of his game.
Though the actor got his start in the industry as a teenager in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," he struggled to find his footing in Hollywood for years. In 2007, he got to work with Denzel Washington in "The Great Debaters," though he only appeared in the film's ending sequence. In a recent guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Powell said it was Washington who encouraged him all those years ago to keep chasing his acting dreams despite the challenges he had faced.
Powell went on to play more minor roles in "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Expendables 3,"before finally rising to leading man status. The actor proved his comedic chops in the Ryan Murphy series "Scream Queens" and in Richard Linklater's "Everybody Wants Some."
Although becoming a Hollywood star wasn't an overnight achievement, Powell is reaping the benefits of his hard work now by staying booked and busy. In 2026, he led A24's "How to Make a Killing," lent his voice to "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," and is back as the titular college quarterback in "Chad Powers" Season 2. Powell's path to success is a prime example of hard work paying off, making his quote of the day even more meaningful.
Quote of the Day by Glen Powell
"When you go out there and things inevitably do not go according to plan, just remember that's when your movie's plot is just getting interesting. That's when your protagonist is being tested; that's when the writers are working overtime to give the audience some nail-biting drama. Enjoy things not going according to plan. If you knew the ending, it wouldn't be worth the watch. No good story comes from things going right."
The above quote comes from Glen Powell's keynote address to the Class of 2023 at The University of Texas. He studied at the university for a year before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, though he still has plans to one day earn his degree. Powell was invited to deliver a motivational message to the graduating class, and used his speech to share valuable advice he learned from his grandfather: "No good story comes from things going right."
Powell inspired graduates to approach life's detours with optimism. Much like a film where a protagonist must overcome a challenge, our lives do not follow a linear path — all the ups and downs are just part of the journey.
Deeper meaning of Glen Powell's quote — things don't always go as planned, and that's okay
Glen Powell might've crafted his speech for the hopeful students ready to leave college with their diplomas in hand, but his words apply to us all. Life would be much simpler if things went according to plan, but instead of feeling discouraged by the unexpected, we can choose to enjoy the challenges that make our lives more textured and complex.
Before becoming an action star and a romantic lead, Powell received demoralizing feedback from a casting director early in his career, saying he would be lucky to "play a dead body" on "CSI." Despite this, the actor continued to make strides at his own pace. Powell has not only become an established performer, but he also produces the stories he wants to tell.
From "Devotion" to "Hit Man," he is bringing fresh perspectives to the screen. With a busy schedule for 2027, starring in "The Comeback King" and "The Great Beyond," we can't wait to see him continue to grow and fight every obstacle that comes his way — on or off the screen.
More quotes from Glen Powell
- "You're human, and you're sensitive, and life comes at you hard. I think it's really important: when you get hit in the face, and you're bleeding, and your nose may be broken, you've got to take stock and say, 'Okay, let's reassess. How do I get my hands up next time?'" — from a 2025 interview with GQ
- "I've failed for a lot longer than I've succeeded. I've really gotten a chance to see other people do it. And what I realized is, I think the trap is trying to fit into the mold of something like that where it's inauthentic." — from a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair
- "Just career-wise and life-wise, it's fun to dream, but at the end of the day, I think my favorite part of this job is just kind of being present and not looking too far down the field ... I think it's a dangerous thing to get too far over your skis in any capacity. I also think that's a way you're never really living in the here and now with all of it. You're not enjoying the movie you're getting to make with the collaborators. You're too far ahead." — from a 2025 interview with IndieWire