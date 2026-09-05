Quote Of The Day By Glen Powell: 'When You Go Out There And Things Inevitably Do Not Go According To Plan, Just Remember That's When Your Movie's Plot Is Just Getting Interesting...'

From taking flight with Tom Cruise on the set of "Top Gun: Maverick" to starring in blockbuster hits like "Anyone But You," Glen Powell is at the top of his game.

Though the actor got his start in the industry as a teenager in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," he struggled to find his footing in Hollywood for years. In 2007, he got to work with Denzel Washington in "The Great Debaters," though he only appeared in the film's ending sequence. In a recent guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Powell said it was Washington who encouraged him all those years ago to keep chasing his acting dreams despite the challenges he had faced.

Powell went on to play more minor roles in "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Expendables 3,"before finally rising to leading man status. The actor proved his comedic chops in the Ryan Murphy series "Scream Queens" and in Richard Linklater's "Everybody Wants Some."

Although becoming a Hollywood star wasn't an overnight achievement, Powell is reaping the benefits of his hard work now by staying booked and busy. In 2026, he led A24's "How to Make a Killing," lent his voice to "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," and is back as the titular college quarterback in "Chad Powers" Season 2. Powell's path to success is a prime example of hard work paying off, making his quote of the day even more meaningful.