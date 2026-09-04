Spider-Noir, Starring Nicolas Cage, Canceled At Prime Video After 1 Season

Nicolas Cage won't be weaving more "Spider-Noir" stories: The series has been canceled after just one eight-episode season, TVLine has confirmed.

The cancellation comes just over three months after "Spider-Noir" debuted in late May. (Episodes first rolled out on premium cabler MGM+ on May 25, then released all at once on Prime Video two days later.)

Based on a character first seen in Marvel Comics, "Spider-Noir" starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who, in the wake of personal tragedy, was forced to grapple with his past life as The Spider — the city's one and only superhero. The series' cast also included Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Karen Rodriguez ("Power Book IV: Force"), Abraham Popoola ("The Rig"), Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"), and Brendan Gleeson ("Mr. Mercedes").

TVLine's Dave Nemetz gave the show a "B-" in his review, calling it a stylish and "boldly bizarre" — but perhaps insubstantial — mash-up of film noir and comic book action. (Here are 10 other shows like "Spider-Noir" you can add to your watchlists.)

Although "Spider-Noir" won't be returning for a second season, the series did pick up 11 nominations for this year's Primetime Emmys, including nods for production design, prosthetic makeup, visual effects, and stunt coordination and performance. Winners in those categories will be announced at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, taking place Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, in Los Angeles, California.

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