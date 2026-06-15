The 10 Best TV Shows Like Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir

The madmen at Prime Video finally went and did it, giving a TV show of his very own to movie madman Nicolas Cage. In it, he's a private investigator, a retired superhero, and a drunkard caught up in a case involving human-animal hybrids to make Dr. Moreau proud. Also, he's Spider-Man. Sort of. Technically, he's The Spider, a masked man with organic web shooters and spider senses, last seen in animated form in the "Spider-Verse" movies, where Cage also voiced him.

"Spider-Noir" dropped all its episodes at once, in color and black and white, making it easy to plough through them in one lengthy setting. So what's next? Many other shows share similar DNA to this hybrid, and Cage delivers such a many-faceted creation that there's something for everyone. Do you like that he's a drunk superhero, or that he's a 1930s detective? Are Spider-Man riffs what drew you to Ben Reilly, or was it the thrill of seeing a character actor like Cage getting his own show?

Whatever it is viewers like most about Ben and his alternate-history universe, we've got a show recommendation for that. Come swing along as we look at ten other shows you should watch if "Spider-Noir" is your vibe.