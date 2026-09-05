Mr. T Says His Netflix Documentary Has Multiple Major Inaccuracies
Mr. T has some major issues with the Netflix documentary centered on him. In an interview with The Guardian, he said "Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool" presents several false narratives about his life. Specifically, he rejects the documentary's portrayal of the decline of his acting career as the result of poor decisions.
"I don't want to sound cocky or conceited, but if I never made another dollar, if I was never on TV again, all I ever wanted to do is done," Mr. T said. He added that his focus was never on making exorbitant amounts of money. Instead, he simply wanted to provide a home and nice clothes for his mother.
Mr. T also suggested that race played a role in how the documentary framed his story. "That's what we call, in the Black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative. If you don't know me, you're gonna think I'm some monster."
Mr. T was most angry about the inclusion of his former agent, Peter Young
In that same interview, Mr. T said he explicitly asked the documentary's director, Scott Weintrob, not to include his former agent Peter Young. Mr. T noted that he and his manager also asked to see footage while the documentary was being made, but were not shown any. According to him, he did not see the finished film until about a month before The Guardian interview, when he discovered that Young had been included anyway. "We told them 'Don't put Peter in my doc,' but he did."
Young criticizes some of Mr. T's career choices in the documentary, citing his role in the 1993 comedy "Freaked." After seeing the final cut, Mr. T said he became so angry that he had to remind himself to "take the high road."
Mr. T said he had previously sued Young and cited that dispute as part of the reason he did not want him involved in the documentary. When The Guardian asked Young about Mr. T's anger over the documentary, he replied, "Please give Mr. T my best, and let him know I forgive him."
"Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool" premieres on Netflix September 8, 2026.