Mr. T Says His Netflix Documentary Has Multiple Major Inaccuracies

Mr. T has some major issues with the Netflix documentary centered on him. In an interview with The Guardian, he said "Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool" presents several false narratives about his life. Specifically, he rejects the documentary's portrayal of the decline of his acting career as the result of poor decisions.

"I don't want to sound cocky or conceited, but if I never made another dollar, if I was never on TV again, all I ever wanted to do is done," Mr. T said. He added that his focus was never on making exorbitant amounts of money. Instead, he simply wanted to provide a home and nice clothes for his mother.

Mr. T also suggested that race played a role in how the documentary framed his story. "That's what we call, in the Black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative. If you don't know me, you're gonna think I'm some monster."