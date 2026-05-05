15 Best Netflix Documentaries Of All Time, Ranked

It's impossible to talk about the best Netflix documentaries of all time without paying due (if dwindling) respect to "Tiger King." The series premiered in March of 2020, unintentionally giving it the perfect opportunity to capitalize on the first wave of lockdowns, when subscribers were desperate for anything to distract them from real life.

But, at least in its first season, "Tiger King" was more than just pandemic-era comfort food for an anxious nation. The strangely Shakespearean tragedy of Joe Exotic's rise and fall from grace benefited most of all from the sheer, undeniable charisma of the man himself, as well as the jungle of equally eccentric friends, rivals, and traitors he was surrounded by. Carole Baskin — the target of his thwarted murder-for-hire plot — was particularly sensational, and was even invited to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" afterward. Animal Planet produced their own documentary about the ordeal immediately following the success of the Netflix series, and there was a scripted series announced not long after starring Nicolas Cage.

At the same time, the cultural dominance of "Tiger King" quickly began to work against its future. It was a perfect one-season documentary that suffered from sequel seasons that were too thin and obvious in their desperation to reignite the ravenous appetites that had long been sated.