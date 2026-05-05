15 Best Netflix Documentaries Of All Time, Ranked
Aside from HBO Max, no streaming service has a library of documentaries as diverse or strong as Netflix. From deep dives into the sporting world to explorations of exotic locales or exclusive industries, the platform has a breadth of credible, moving, and artistically daring docu-projects that can't be beat. Even within a single subgenre their versatility is undeniable. They're just as capable at producing accessible, viral-friendly true crime docs as they are producing serious investigative work with real-world impact.
As we discovered while crafting this list, Netflix's dominance in this field was made obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdowns, subscribers turned some stories featured below into cultural phenomena. In the years leading up to this point, however, Netflix had already begun to dominate the Academy Awards with multiple wins for Best Documentary Feature in the late 2010s. While we await the next moves of a streamer so confident about its future that it attempted to buy Warner Bros., we're excited to reflect on the most incredible true stories Netflix has championed thus far.
15. Tiger King
It's impossible to talk about the best Netflix documentaries of all time without paying due (if dwindling) respect to "Tiger King." The series premiered in March of 2020, unintentionally giving it the perfect opportunity to capitalize on the first wave of lockdowns, when subscribers were desperate for anything to distract them from real life.
But, at least in its first season, "Tiger King" was more than just pandemic-era comfort food for an anxious nation. The strangely Shakespearean tragedy of Joe Exotic's rise and fall from grace benefited most of all from the sheer, undeniable charisma of the man himself, as well as the jungle of equally eccentric friends, rivals, and traitors he was surrounded by. Carole Baskin — the target of his thwarted murder-for-hire plot — was particularly sensational, and was even invited to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" afterward. Animal Planet produced their own documentary about the ordeal immediately following the success of the Netflix series, and there was a scripted series announced not long after starring Nicolas Cage.
At the same time, the cultural dominance of "Tiger King" quickly began to work against its future. It was a perfect one-season documentary that suffered from sequel seasons that were too thin and obvious in their desperation to reignite the ravenous appetites that had long been sated.
14. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" won't be regarded as the most revolutionary sports documentary in terms of its form or presentation. It is, however, one of very few that can take credit for helping create new fans for the sport they documented.
Since 2019, Netflix, Box to Box Films, and the official Formula One company have taken subscribers behind the scenes of the F1 World Championship, adding texture to the high-octane races by imbuing them with the histories, personalities, and rivalries of the drivers. The series gave viewers an invaluable narrative vocabulary for the sport — which, when coupled with its thrilling imagery and unique athletic ecosystem, gives the most casual sports fan everything they need to become a diehard F1 follower for life. It has had such an indelible impact on F1 as a sport that it was cheekily name-checked in the 2025 Academy Award-nominated Brad Pitt-starrer.
Despite its impact on the sport and overall popularity, "Drive to Survive" has yet to break into the mainstream Primetime Emmy Awards. It has been nominated for several Sports Emmy Awards (which are governed by the same Television Academy), including four consecutive nominations for Outstanding Documentary Series, taking home gold twice in 2022 and 2025.
13. Wild Wild Country
What separates a genuine religious revelation and the start of a cult? That question silently lingers in the background of many cult-centric true crime documentaries, but none have been able to engage with it like 2018's "Wild Wild Country."
Mark and Jay Duplass brought Netflix subscribers back to the '80s, when Americans were still reeling from the inexplicable horror of the Jonestown Massacre. At the peak of this paranoia and prejudice, the members of a new age religious movement attempt to build an intentional community near a small town in rural Oregon. The documentary focuses heavily on the clash between locals and devotees, which escalates in hostility and danger with each episode.
At the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018, "Wild Wild Country" was nominated in five categories, ultimately winning Outstanding Documentary Series. "Wild Wild Country" also won Best Limited Series at the 2018 International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards.
12. Crip Camp
One of the first films produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, "Crip Camp" is somehow even more inspiring than you could imagine at first glance. The scope implied by the title — a never-before-seen look inside a summer camp made for children with disabilities in the '70s — would be well worth watching on its own. But "Crip Camp" excels by following the campers through the years that followed, revealing how a summer of respect, community, and freedom led to courageous action in the fight for disability rights.
2021 was something of a banner year for the documentary department at Netflix — somewhat unfortunately for "Crip Camp." Though it won the prestigious IDA award for Best Feature, it wound up losing the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature to a film that wasn't even nominated in the former race. Even so, this fellow Netflix competitor was nonetheless deserving of the honor — and we'll get to it much further down on this very list.
11. Dick Johnson is Dead
How does one normally cope with something as inevitable yet devastating as the death of their own parent? Probably not by pretending to kill them several times over.
And yet, when Kirsten Johnson puts her aging father, "Dick," on camera for "Dick Johnson Is Dead," something magic happens. Through fearlessly committed filmmaking and a grim, imaginative sense of humor shared by father and daughter, the Johnsons and their audience are able to face the unknown with strange clarity. Impressively, the film never gets lost in general existentialism — it's a deeply weird, deeply personal love letter that resonates with singular power.
Netflix dropped "Dick Johnson is Dead" the same year it released "Crip Camp" and yet another standout documentary feature. It won two IDA awards, including best writing for Kirsten Johnson and her co-writer Nels Bangerter. The film was notably snubbed by the Academy Awards, but it did earn Kirsten Johnson an Emmy for Outstanding Directing. She was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography and Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.
10. What Happened, Miss Simone?
Liz Garbus' prolific work in the true crime genre speaks for itself ("Gone Girls," "One Night in Idaho," "I'll Be Gone in the Dark"). What made the filmmaker's presentation of those stories unique within the subgenre was her resistance against media mythologizing and a compassionate yet critical engagement with the people most impacted. Those are the secret weapons that make "What Happened, Miss Simone?" one of the greatest music docs ever made.
It would have been easy for the film to present its enchanting archival footage and recount the broad strokes of Nina Simone's incredible life. Even focusing more on her activism to the extent Garbus does would have been novel. But through the eyes of the people closest to Simone — including her own daughter — the film paints a tangible, often painful portrait of genius that's as awe-inspiring as it is unnervingly complex.
"What Happened, Miss Simone?" was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016, but lost to the Amy Winehouse documentary "Amy." However, it did win Outstanding Documentary at that year's Emmy Awards (streaming documentaries are often eligible for both Emmys and Oscars).
9. Icarus
The most revealing documentaries are often made, at least in part, by accident. The same is true for the most dangerous.
When American filmmaker Bryan Fogel began working with Russian scientist Grigory Rodchenkov, his goal was simply to investigate whether or not performance-enhancing drugs had become so endemic in sports that even an amateur cyclist like himself could cheat his way to a competitive level. Just when it seems like Fogel might fail in his endeavor, however, he recognizes an opportunity to continue working with Rodchenkov to uncover the extent of Russian doping — a thrilling mission that carries immediate consequences and puts their freedom and safety at risk.
Surprisingly, "Icarus" was largely overlooked by the IDA. It was only nominated for the ABC News VideoSource Award, a sponsored category that recognizes excellence in the use of news footage in documentary filmmaking. Additionally, at the Emmys, it was nominated in three categories including Outstanding Documentary, but won no awards. At the 90th Academy Awards, however, it took home Best Documentary Feature.
8. Making a Murderer
Though Netflix has a vast library of true crime documentaries, none of them had the impact that "Making a Murderer" did. When it premiered in 2015, subscribers were outraged by the story of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, two convicted murderers who present a compelling story that they were framed by vengeful local authorities. The power of the documentary is that it doesn't try to make a case for or against their innocence, but uses their story to illustrate how dysfunctional and dangerous the current criminal justice system can be.
The series' uncontainable popularity immediately dominated the news. Producers used the attention to push for further investigation into Avery's case, sharing details like an alleged juror's testimony in support of his claims. They also found themselves defending their work against critics, who questioned its neutrality. Dassey's conviction was overturned in 2016, though it was ultimately upheld in later rulings.
The first season of "Making a Murderer" was as much a cultural phenomenon as it was a critical sensation. It won four Emmy Awards including Outstanding Documentary, and took home the award for Best Limited Series at the 2016 IDA Awards. In 2025, TVLine ranked "Making a Murderer" as one of Netflix's best true crimes series.
7. Procession
Films about abuse in the Catholic church are as vital and urgent as they are difficult to witness. This is especially true when the righteous examination of such betrayal, such abuse of power, unintentionally reduces those harmed to supporting players in a horror story.
"Procession" returns power to six victims of abuse by finally turning them into storytellers themselves. In collaboration with director Robert Greene, each of them writes, directs, and performs in dramatic reenactments of their own experiences in the church. As unbelievable as it may sound, this high-budget exercise in art therapy delivers real, moving results, and the process Greene captures is as rich in emotion as the final products.
Compared to other works on this list, "Procession" received disappointingly little institutional recognition, likely because it was so formally subversive it was hard to judge or even categorize. It didn't make it past the Academy Awards' shortlist for Best Documentary Feature, and earned only a Best Editing nod from the IDA.
6. American Factory
Before they produced "Crip Camp," the Obamas' Higher Ground entered the documentary space with something that seemed, perhaps, more expectedly and obviously political. The execution was anything but expected or obvious — and more fascinating than anything similar documentaries about working-class America have accomplished.
Years after the sudden closing of a General Motors factory devastated workers and their families in the city of Moraine, a Chinese manufacturing company opens a new facility in its place that promises new jobs and a return to economic stability. But as local workers and foreign bosses clash, their conflict illuminates not insurmountable cultural differences or competing national interests, but the universal, material concerns that unite everyone who must work to survive.
When awards season rolled around, institutions lined up to honor "American Factory" — its directors in particular. Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert won both the Emmy Award and the IDA Award for directing "American Factory," and took home Best Documentary Feature at the 92nd Academy Awards.
5. Our Planet
Even casting our minds back to 2019, it's hard to imagine what novelty could be introduced to the nature documentary subgenre. Beyond hiring David Attenborough (a move that could have just as easily made this Netflix series indistinguishable from his prolific body of work), how was "Our Planet" supposed to match everything that had come before it?
The answer doesn't lie just in the series' epic scope, gorgeous natural photography, or storytelling, but in its bold underlying message. "Our Planet" is arguably the most popular and artistically superior nature documentary to make the ongoing climate crisis the unifying dramatic backbone of its stories. Though each episode takes viewers to different exotic locales they've seen depicted with such vibrance and intimacy, "Our Planet" strives to impress upon them our shared responsibility in maintaining that beauty.
The first season of "Our Planet" was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Documentary, which it won. Attenborough was also awarded Outstanding Narrator. Both seasons were nominated for the Best Episodic Series IDA Award, with the series winning for its second season.
4. 13th
Plenty of films on this list are difficult to watch, but "13th" is outright infuriating. Ava DuVernay's 2016 film uses the Thirteenth Amendment — which abolished slavery in America, but made exceptions in the cases of incarcerated individuals — as an entry point for the viewer into the rampant corruption, injustices, and immorality of the insidiously profitable American prison system.
When it was first released in 2016, "13th" was widely recognized by critics and institutional awards. It was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards and the IDA Awards, and won three Emmys including Outstanding Documentary.
However, it arguably had its most impactful moment during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd. As Americans sought to confront the country's legacy of oppression, DuVernay's film became essential viewing — Netflix reported a viewership spike of over 4,000%. The film eventually become free to watch on YouTube.
3. The Last Dance
ESPN and Netflix would make fine partners in most cases. But during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when sporting events were postponed indefinitely at a time when the hope of competitive excellence was needed most, they were a match made in heaven. They bestowed upon subscribers "The Last Dance," a nigh-mythological retelling of Michael Jordan's farewell to the NBA that takes advantage of incredible, never-before-seen archive footage of some of the greatest basketball games ever played.
There was notable criticism of the series when it was released, with Jordan's flattering portrayal and behind-the-camera involvement drawing harsh remarks from former Bulls players, fans, and even legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.
Its veracity as a serious work of journalism aside, "The Last Dance" is undeniably entertaining and a masterpiece of sports storytelling, even when it veers into mythology. It won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary in 2020. In 2025, TVLine ranked "The Last Dance" as one of the best sports TV series ever made.
2. Chef's Table
If you loved FX's cooking drama "The Bear," you have to watch "Chef's Table." From David Gelb, the filmmaker behind "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," Netflix's long-running docuseries takes viewers into the most exclusive kitchens in the world for an intimate look at the masters shaping the culinary world.
Each episode offers viewers a potent glimpse into the kitchens of chefs across the globe. With less imaginative execution, "Chef's Table" could have been a basic reality cooking program. But the use of film-level cinematography, scoring, and narrative construction powerfully communicates the passion of the artists at work to a genuinely exceptional degree.
The first volume of "Chef's Table" won the IDA Award for Best Episodic Series in 2015, as strong a confirmation as one could ask for that the series was worthy of its aspirations. It has earned several Emmy nominations throughout its run as well, including for Outstanding Documentary Series for Seasons 2 and 3.
1. My Octopus Teacher
Craig Foster was so moved by a chance encounter with an octopus that he decided to produce a film documenting his daily excursions to reconnect with her. The result could've been safe and sentimental. Instead, it grapples with a reality that is ultimately so uncanny it transcends our understanding of humanity. Or, perhaps, deepens it.
The brilliance of "My Octopus Teacher" is that, by confronting the beauty and brutality of nature on its own terms, it creates a more cathartic, revelatory experience for the viewer than most nature documentaries. More impressive still is how subtly it does what entries in the subgenre struggle to do well or resist entirely, which is to convincingly place humans not as mere observers of nature, but as subjects ourselves, equal among even the strangest of our fellow creatures.
"My Octopus Teacher" competed for awards in the same season as "Crip Camp" and "Dick Johnson Is Dead," and emerged victorious over the former in the race for Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards. Overlong acceptance speech aside, it was a deserved win.