Peacock Orders New Take On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, With Maura Higgins And Rob Rausch As Hosts

Peacock is taking another crack at bringing "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" to U.S. audiences — but this time, the celebrities won't be roughing it alone.

The streamer has ordered "Get Me Out of Here" (working title), an updated take on the long-running reality competition format, with Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch set to co-host. The series will premiere sometime in 2027.

The series is "set in a dense and unforgiving jungle, pairing celebrities with a non-famous friend or family member in the ultimate test of friendship," according to the official logline. "Stripped of every luxury — and the perks, privileges, and creature comforts of celebrity — duos face a series of physical and psychological challenges, earning rewards to avoid elimination. But here, the celebrities don't call the shots — instead, they must partner up, taking the lead or deferring to their bestie, all while the treacherous environment takes its toll."

In the end, only one team will remain to claim the $100,000 grand prize.

The celebrity-plus-bestie setup marks a departure from the original format, which traditionally strands a group of celebrities together in the jungle, where they compete in challenges and face elimination.