Peacock Orders New Take On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, With Maura Higgins And Rob Rausch As Hosts
Peacock is taking another crack at bringing "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" to U.S. audiences — but this time, the celebrities won't be roughing it alone.
The streamer has ordered "Get Me Out of Here" (working title), an updated take on the long-running reality competition format, with Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch set to co-host. The series will premiere sometime in 2027.
The series is "set in a dense and unforgiving jungle, pairing celebrities with a non-famous friend or family member in the ultimate test of friendship," according to the official logline. "Stripped of every luxury — and the perks, privileges, and creature comforts of celebrity — duos face a series of physical and psychological challenges, earning rewards to avoid elimination. But here, the celebrities don't call the shots — instead, they must partner up, taking the lead or deferring to their bestie, all while the treacherous environment takes its toll."
In the end, only one team will remain to claim the $100,000 grand prize.
The celebrity-plus-bestie setup marks a departure from the original format, which traditionally strands a group of celebrities together in the jungle, where they compete in challenges and face elimination.
Who Are Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch?
Higgins first rose to fame as a contestant on the U.K. version of "Love Island," before going on to host Peacock's "Love Island USA: Aftersun" and "Love Island Games: Aftersun." She was also the last Faithful standing on Season 4 of "The Traitors." She is set to compete on Season 35 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," paired with fellow "Traitors" alum Mark Ballas; watch TVLine's cast interview above.
Rausch appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of "Love Island USA" before going on to win "The Traitors" Season 4, where he bested Higgins in the finale.
I'm a Celebrity's Previous U.S. Versions
"Get Me Out of Here" will mark the third attempt to bring the British reality franchise to American television.
ABC first adapted "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" in 2003, airing the competition live for 15 consecutive nights. John Lehr hosted a cast that included Tyson Beckford, Downtown Julie Brown, Melissa Rivers, Robin Leach, John Melendez, Caitlyn Jenner, and Maria Conchita Alonso. Dancer and choreographer Cris Judd ultimately emerged victorious.
NBC revived the format six years later, this time setting the competition in the jungles of Costa Rica. Myleene Klass and Damien Fahey hosted a cast that included Lou Diamond Phillips, Torrie Wilson, John Salley, Sanjaya Malakar, Janice Dickinson, Stephen and Daniel Baldwin, and "The Hills" stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Phillips was ultimately crowned the winner.
Neither incarnation returned for another season, leaving the format dormant on U.S. television for more than 17 years.