Dancing With The Stars Reveals Season 35 Cast: Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Giada De Laurentiis, Tatyana Ali And More — Plus, Another New Pro!
The Mirrorball trophy is up for grabs once again, and we now know exactly who will vie for it this fall.
ABC on Wednesday unveiled the 16 celebrities who will compete on Season 35 of "Dancing With the Stars" — a roster that includes "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Tatyana Ali, "The Rookie" actress Jenna Dewan, Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and "Glee" vet Harry Shum Jr.
Also among the Season 35 competitors: Hanson band member Taylor Hanson, "Save the Last Dance" actress Julia Stiles, "The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron (who is paired with pro Sharna Burgess, back after a multi-year hiatus), and "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" personality Conner Leavitt (who is paired with rookie pro Adele Zaikman, winner of this summer's "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" competition series).
But Zaikman isn't the only new pro partner on this year's lineup. Hailey Bills, who was a member of the "Dancing" troupe in Season 34 (and previously competed on "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors") has been elevated to pro for the upcoming cycle; she'll be paired with reality TV personality Sarah Jane Nader, marking the competition's third-ever same-sex partnership. (JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were the first to achieve that milestone in Season 30, while Gleb Savchenko and "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Shangela were paired together for Season 31.)
"Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 kicks off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+; both episodes will air at 8/7c. See the full cast list below, then drop a comment with your initial reactions!
Tatyana Ali, actress
Age: 47
Known For: Shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "The Young and the Restless," and "Abbott Elementary"
Pro Partner: Jan Ravnik
Tyler Cameron, reality TV personality
Age: 33
Known For: "The Bachelorette" (where he finished in second place on Hannah Brown's Season 15) and his Prime Video home renovation show "Going Home with Tyler Cameron"
Pro Partner: Sharna Burgess, competing for the first time since Season 30
Giada De Laurentiis, celebrity chef
Age: 56
Known For: Hosting Food Network series including "Everyday Italian," "Giada at Home," and "Giada Entertains"
Pro Partner: Alan Bersten
Jenna Dewan, actress and dancer
Age: 45
Known For: Films including the dance flicks "Step Up" and "Take the Lead"; TV shows including "Witches of East End," "Supergirl," "The Resident," and, most recently, "The Rookie"
Pro Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Ezra Frech, Paralympic track and field athlete
Age: 21
Known For: Competing in track and field events at multiple Paralympics, including two gold medal wins at the 2024 Summer Games
Pro Partner: Daniella Karagach
Amber Glenn, Olympic figure skater
Age: 26
Known For: Competing as one of the Blade Angels — Team USA's trio of female figure skaters — at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she won a gold medal for the team event
Pro Partner: Pasha Pashkov
Taylor Hanson, musician
Age: 43
Known For: Performing in the band Hanson with his brothers, Zac and Isaac
Pro Partner: Britt Stewart
Maura Higgins, reality TV personality
Age: 35
Known For: Multiple appearances in the "Love Island" universe; competing on "The Traitors" Season 4, where she famously lost to Traitor Rob Rausch in the finale
Pro Partner: Mark Ballas (with whom she played "The Traitors"!)
Conner Leavitt, reality TV personality
Age: 32
Known For: Appearing on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" alongside wife Whitney Leavitt, who reached the semifinals of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34
Pro Partner: Adele Zaikman, inaugural winner of "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro"
Ciara Miller, reality TV personality
Age: 30
Known For: Starring on Bravo's "Summer House," which was rocked by a relationship scandal earlier this year
Pro Partner: Brandon Armstrong
Sarah Jane Nader, reality TV personality
Age: 23
Known For: Appearing on Freeform's "Love Thy Nader" alongside her sisters — including model Brooks Nader, who finished in ninth place on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 33
Pro Partner: Hailey Bills, a Season 34 troupe member who's making her debut as a full-fledged pro; her pairing with Nader marks the series' third-ever same-sex partnership
Jackson Olson, baseball player and social media personality
Age: 28
Known For: Playing second base for the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team
Pro Partner: Emma Slater
Guillermo Rodriguez, late-night personality
Age: 55
Known For: Serving as sidekick to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Pro Partner: Witney Carson, reigning "Dancing With the Stars" champion
Harry Shum Jr., actor and dancer
Age: 44
Known For: TV shows including "Glee," "Shadowhunters," and, most recently, "Grey's Anatomy"; films including the dance flicks "Step Up 2: The Streets" and "Step Up 3D"
Pro Partner: Jenna Johnson
Julia Stiles, actress
Age: 45
Known For: Films including "10 Things I Hate About You," "Down to You," "Mona Lisa Smile," the Bourne franchise, and dance drama "Save the Last Dance"
Pro Partner: Ezra Sosa
Connor Wood, comedian and podcast host
Age: 30
Known For: Performing stand-up comedy and making comedy videos on TikTok; co-hosting the podcast "Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast" with Brooke Averick
Pro Partner: Rylee Arnold
"Dancing With the Stars" fans, how do you feel about the Season 35 cast? Tell us in a comment below!