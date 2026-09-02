Dancing With The Stars Reveals Season 35 Cast: Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Giada De Laurentiis, Tatyana Ali And More — Plus, Another New Pro!

The Mirrorball trophy is up for grabs once again, and we now know exactly who will vie for it this fall.

ABC on Wednesday unveiled the 16 celebrities who will compete on Season 35 of "Dancing With the Stars" — a roster that includes "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Tatyana Ali, "The Rookie" actress Jenna Dewan, Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and "Glee" vet Harry Shum Jr.

Also among the Season 35 competitors: Hanson band member Taylor Hanson, "Save the Last Dance" actress Julia Stiles, "The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron (who is paired with pro Sharna Burgess, back after a multi-year hiatus), and "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" personality Conner Leavitt (who is paired with rookie pro Adele Zaikman, winner of this summer's "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" competition series).

But Zaikman isn't the only new pro partner on this year's lineup. Hailey Bills, who was a member of the "Dancing" troupe in Season 34 (and previously competed on "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors") has been elevated to pro for the upcoming cycle; she'll be paired with reality TV personality Sarah Jane Nader, marking the competition's third-ever same-sex partnership. (JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were the first to achieve that milestone in Season 30, while Gleb Savchenko and "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Shangela were paired together for Season 31.)

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 kicks off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, on ABC and Disney+; both episodes will air at 8/7c. See the full cast list below, then drop a comment with your initial reactions!