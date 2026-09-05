Why Raymond Gutierrez From Lioness Looks So Familiar

If Raymond Gutierrez looks familiar to those watching "Lioness" on Paramount+ for the first time, there's a good reason. Introduced in Season 2 as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent tailing Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Gutierrez later provides the team with intel and is interrogated by the CIA as a suspected mole. Actor Kirk Acevedo has appeared in plenty of projects that "Lioness" viewers may recognize.

After getting his start in acting in the mid-1990s, Acevedo landed his first major TV role in HBO's prison series "Oz," where he played inmate Miguel Alvarez in all six seasons. Sticking with HBO, Acevedo appeared as Staff Sergeant Joe Toye in the World War II miniseries "Band of Brothers." One of Acevedo's earliest roles was in an episode of "Law & Order," and he later returned to the franchise in "Law & Order: Trial by Jury." The spin-off was canceled after one season, with Acevedo playing DA Investigator Hector Salazar.

Acevedo went on to play Charlie Francis in the first three seasons of the sci-fi mystery "Fringe." He also played Detective Luisito Calderon on NBC's "Prime Suspect." Acevedo then played José Ramse in Syfy's "12 Monkeys" and appeared in the DC series "Arrow" as notorious drug lord Ricardo Diaz in Seasons 6 and 7.