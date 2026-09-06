The Diplomat Star Rufus Sewell Played A Founding Father In An Acclaimed HBO Miniseries

English actor Rufus Sewell has built a career playing American characters on shows like "The Diplomat" and "The Man in the High Castle," but some TV viewers might have forgotten about the time he played a prominent American historical figure in "John Adams."

The HBO miniseries, released in 2008, chronicles the founding of the United States from the start of the Revolutionary War through the years following John Adams' tenure as the nation's second president. Headlined by Paul Giamatti as the titular character, "John Adams" featured a number of other major historical figures, including Alexander Hamilton, played by Sewell. He appears in only two of the show's seven episodes, but Sewell's Hamilton has a notable dynamic with Adams. The two begin as allies while working to establish the U.S. before drifting apart over policy disagreements.

"John Adams" earned widespread acclaim from critics and audiences and is commonly deemed a must-watch historical drama. The show also won 13 Emmys, which, as of this writing, remains the all-time record for awards won by a limited series.