5 Best TV Episodes Set During Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day signifies the end of summer, complete with a long weekend that many people consider their last chance for a vacation before the season changes. The holiday is a signal for everyone to take some time to relax. And if your Labor Day 2026 plans include relaxing in front of the TV, there are plenty of shows to choose from.

If you're specifically looking for TV shows that directly reference Labor Day, we have a list of the five best TV episodes set over the holiday weekend. Our list includes episodes from a variety of different genres, including one of TV's longest running family sitcoms, two animated series, and an episode from one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved TV shows of all time. No matter your taste, one of these episodes is sure to get you in the end-of-summer holiday spirit.