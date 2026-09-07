5 Best TV Episodes Set During Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day signifies the end of summer, complete with a long weekend that many people consider their last chance for a vacation before the season changes. The holiday is a signal for everyone to take some time to relax. And if your Labor Day 2026 plans include relaxing in front of the TV, there are plenty of shows to choose from.
If you're specifically looking for TV shows that directly reference Labor Day, we have a list of the five best TV episodes set over the holiday weekend. Our list includes episodes from a variety of different genres, including one of TV's longest running family sitcoms, two animated series, and an episode from one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved TV shows of all time. No matter your taste, one of these episodes is sure to get you in the end-of-summer holiday spirit.
Riverdale (Season 3, Episode 1)
Whatever you think of the CW's "Riverdale" now, the first few seasons were considered a hit with both critics and audiences. Season 3, Episode 1 ("Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day") has all the hallmarks of a teen soap: romantic flings, pool parties, and angst. Unfortunately, there's also a new town mystery and Archie Andrews' murder trial hanging over everyone's enjoyment of the last days of summer vacation.
"Riverdale" is one of those strange TV shows that doesn't seem like it should work, considering how much it dabbles in different genres, but it does. For older generations, it offers nostalgia for your teenage years. For current teens and young adults, it's a bizarre reminder that as bad as things might get, at least you're not being asked to investigate something called "the Gargoyle King."
Married With Children (Season 5, Episode 1)
Nothing says Labor Day weekend like getting stuck in holiday traffic, which is the premise of "Married... with Children" Season 5, Episode 1 ("We'll Follow the Sun"). Premiering in 1987, the popular family sitcom starred Ed O'Neill as Al Bundy, who struggles with his fall from high school glory to the pits of working as a women's shoe salesman. This episode in particular is funny because of Christina Applegate, who plays Al's daughter Kelly Bundy. It's some of Applegate's best work as she delivers delicious one-liners from the backseat, poking relentlessly at Al and his failures.
"Married... with Children" is one of the longest running sitcoms of all time, with 11 seasons and 259 episodes. The show had mixed reviews while it aired on Fox, but the raunchy humor has made it somewhat of a cult favorite over time. It also has one of the most memorable TV theme songs — "Love and Marriage," sung by Frank Sinatra.
Futurama (Season 1, Episode 12)
It's shouldn't come as a surprise that "Futurama" made this list. Not only does the show have plenty of holiday episodes, but of its also known for satirizing the United States. Season 1, Episode 12 ("When Aliens Attack") follows the main characters as they're drafted to fight invading aliens from Omicron Persei 8 over Labor Day weekend. This episode is iconic not only for its numerous TV series spoofs and political jokes, but also marks the introduction of the aliens from Omicron Persei 8, who appear many more times over the course of the series with very specific demands.
"Futurama" began airing in 1999 and has since racked up hundreds of episodes over the course of 14 seasons. The show was initially canceled after four seasons before being revived, once by Comedy Central and again by Hulu, which is currently airing the latest season. The show is infinitely bingeable, and is responsible for some of the most famous internet memes.
Bob's Burgers (Season 1, Episode 1)
Although the tone of the show has changed significantly since it began, "Bob's Burgers" is still one of the best animated TV series in recent years. The very first episode, "Human Flesh," features another grand re-opening of the family restaurant that goes completely off the rails because of a rumor that the burgers are made with, well, human flesh. As this is the pilot, there's no backstory needed to enjoy the episode. You'll be introduced to the Belchers — Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise — and many other important characters.
In case you're hooked after this episode, "Bob's Burgers" is extremely bingeable. The show now has 16 seasons and hundreds of episodes, with Season 17 due to premiere in early 2027 on Fox. And if you're someone who loves holiday-themed episodes, "Bob's Burgers" has plenty more where this Labor Day episode came from.
Mad Men (Season 1, Episode 10)
Once the talk of many office water coolers, "Mad Men" is a critical and cultural hit that premiered in 2007. Starring Jon Hamm as Don Draper, the series depicts the inner workings and office politics of the Sterling Cooper ad agency. Audiences are transported back to the 1960s, often considered the "golden age" of advertising, and experienced all the ups and downs of modern marketing as well as the massive cultural shifts that took place during that decade.
Season 1, Episode 10 ("Long Weekend") follows the Sterling Cooper office workers over the course of one Labor Day weekend. Without giving away too much, highlights from the episode include plenty of romantic affairs (and some extra-marital ones), a medical emergency, and a major backstory reveal for the very mysterious Don. As for why it's one of the best Labor Day episodes, what better captures modern American sentiments about Labor Day than working overtime — presumably without pay — for the chance to climb the corporate ladder?