Mad Men's 15 Best Episodes, Ranked

Any list of the best TV shows of the 21st century has to include "Mad Men." Created by Matthew Weiner, the AMC series explored the changing cultural tides of the 1960s, and highlighted how many of the same issues of sexism, racism, homophobia, and classism persist to this day. At the same time, it used the profession of advertising to examine how everyone literally and metaphorically puts up a facade to hide their true selves. The dreams that Madison Avenue ad man, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), sells to his clients are just that — "dreams" — and the reality is something much darker.

Narrowing "Mad Men" down to a list of the best 15 episodes was a herculean task, as there are no shortage of great choices. When assembling this ranking, we hoped to select the episodes that best encapsulated the show's core themes: From the illusions of self-creation, to the upheaval of societal norms. We also looked for episodes that were thoughtful and entertaining in equal measure, which is what "Mad Men" did better than just about any other drama on television.