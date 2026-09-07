Why Faith Carter From When Calls The Heart Looks So Familiar
Faith Carter's story has spanned some of the best episodes of "When Calls the Heart" since Season 2, but you've probably seen Andrea Brooks before. Brooks has been acting professionally since the 2000s, and she's racked up a plethora of interesting credits.
Aside from Faith Carter, Brooks' most popular role is arguably as Eve Teschmacher on "Supergirl." Although her true allegiances weren't revealed right away, Eve was in cahoots with supervillain Lex Luthor. "I wouldn't say she's a full-blown sociopath, not in the way that Lex would probably like her to be," she told TVLine in 2019. "She still has a heart, so she's sometimes conflicted between what she has to do and how she feels about it." Brooks was promoted to a series regular for Season 5, then appeared in two episodes of Season 6.
Of course, Brooks has appeared in several more projects over her career. A few of her most notable include, "Sorority Wars," "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," "UnREAL," and "The Company You Keep."
How Andrea Brooks got her start in acting
With dozens of acting credits to her name, Andrea Brooks has probably been attached to a project you've seen. However, her career could've gone differently if she hadn't had the courage to make the first step — or know how to pick herself up after rejection.
When speaking with From the Desk, Brooks revealed that she started acting professionally as a teenager. She didn't experience instant success, as she got passed over after going out for an open casting call for figure skaters. "While I didn't end up working on that movie, by the end of the lengthy audition process, I found myself with an agent, and a keen interest in doing whatever it took to become a working actor," Brooks said.
As for whether Brooks sees herself more in her "When Calls the Heart" character or her "Supergirl" character, well, the answer isn't cut and dry. In fact, she seems to relate to both. "You've got a kind-hearted character. You've got an off-the-wall character. I exist somewhere in between," she told YVR Screen Scene. She also revealed that pieces of herself exist in both of those characters. "I can completely relate to being a little bit spastic and outlandish in my own life, but I can also relate to being grounded and centered and loving my community."