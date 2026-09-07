Why Faith Carter From When Calls The Heart Looks So Familiar

Faith Carter's story has spanned some of the best episodes of "When Calls the Heart" since Season 2, but you've probably seen Andrea Brooks before. Brooks has been acting professionally since the 2000s, and she's racked up a plethora of interesting credits.

Aside from Faith Carter, Brooks' most popular role is arguably as Eve Teschmacher on "Supergirl." Although her true allegiances weren't revealed right away, Eve was in cahoots with supervillain Lex Luthor. "I wouldn't say she's a full-blown sociopath, not in the way that Lex would probably like her to be," she told TVLine in 2019. "She still has a heart, so she's sometimes conflicted between what she has to do and how she feels about it." Brooks was promoted to a series regular for Season 5, then appeared in two episodes of Season 6.

Of course, Brooks has appeared in several more projects over her career. A few of her most notable include, "Sorority Wars," "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," "UnREAL," and "The Company You Keep."