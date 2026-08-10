5 Best Episodes Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart, According To IMDb

"When Calls the Heart" has enchanted TV audiences for 13 seasons, and some of its episodes were especially delightful to fans. Chronicling Elizabeth Thatcher's (Erin Krakow) exciting new life in a small Canadian coal-mining town in the 1910s, the Hallmark romance period drama adapts the first novel of Janette Oke's "Canadian West" series.

General TV audiences' feelings about "When Calls the Heart" tend to lean more positive. Active reviewers on IMDb have praised its heartwarming, family-friendly story that thoughtfully tackles love, careers, and relationships in the early 20th century. The lowest-rated "When Calls the Heart" episode on IMDb sits at a score of 6.1, while the highest falls just short of a 9 out of 10.

Even though some users note a drop in quality in more recent seasons, as well as some historical inaccuracies relating to costumes, the show boasts a dedicated viewership base. "When Calls the Heart" Season 14 is currently in the works and set to premiere in 2027, so it's a great time to look back at the series' best episodes, according to fans.