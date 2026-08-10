5 Best Episodes Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart, According To IMDb
"When Calls the Heart" has enchanted TV audiences for 13 seasons, and some of its episodes were especially delightful to fans. Chronicling Elizabeth Thatcher's (Erin Krakow) exciting new life in a small Canadian coal-mining town in the 1910s, the Hallmark romance period drama adapts the first novel of Janette Oke's "Canadian West" series.
General TV audiences' feelings about "When Calls the Heart" tend to lean more positive. Active reviewers on IMDb have praised its heartwarming, family-friendly story that thoughtfully tackles love, careers, and relationships in the early 20th century. The lowest-rated "When Calls the Heart" episode on IMDb sits at a score of 6.1, while the highest falls just short of a 9 out of 10.
Even though some users note a drop in quality in more recent seasons, as well as some historical inaccuracies relating to costumes, the show boasts a dedicated viewership base. "When Calls the Heart" Season 14 is currently in the works and set to premiere in 2027, so it's a great time to look back at the series' best episodes, according to fans.
5. Prelude to a Kiss (Season 1, Episode 12)
Four other episodes match the 8.6 IMDb score held by "Prelude to a Kiss," but the finale of "When Calls the Heart" Season 1 counts the highest number of ratings. In the climactic episode, Elizabeth and Jack (played by Daniel Lissing, who left the show at the end of Season 5 in 2018) confront their feelings for each other while the town continues to investigate a fatal coal mine incident.
Things get complicated when rumors of Elizabeth leaving Hope Valley for a teaching job elsewhere swirl. Meanwhile, Jack breaks the news to Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) that she isn't the one for him. In the end, Elizabeth decides to stay and fully embrace her love for Jack. The pair open up to each other and conclude "When Calls the Heart" Season 1 with a kiss.
IMDb reviewers enjoyed "Prelude to a Kiss" for its multitude of memorable and touching moments between characters. With the fifth-highest score in the entire series, the episode can be considered a satisfying conclusion to Season 1.
4. Heart of a Fighter (Season 4, Episode 11)
"Heart of a Fighter" has an 8.7 rating on IMDb, and it stands out as a particularly emotional episode of "When Calls the Heart." In the Season 4 finale, Abigail (played by Lori Loughlin, who will return to the show in Season 14) grows more and more worried as her son Cody (Carter Ryan) remains sick at the infirmary without a definitive explanation. When it's finally discovered to be an emergent case of appendicitis, the threat of a devastating loss looms over the whole town. Even after Dr. Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene) successfully operates on Cody, the boy's life hangs in the balance. The townspeople rally around Abigail and Cody, who finally wakes up and improves.
IMDb users gave "Heart of a Fighter" many positive reviews, likely due to its poignant storyline with an uplifting ending. Tragedy brings the characters of "When Calls the Heart" closer than ever before in this episode, which could explain why it resonated so well with viewers.
3. Prayers from the Heart (Season 3, Episode 9)
Yet another finale ranks in the top five highest-rated episodes of the romantic drama. In this case, the final chapter of Season 3, "Prayers from the Heart," earned a score of 8.7 from IMDb users. The conclusive episode sees a new crisis strike a settlement near Hope Valley. Jack and other townspeople rush to help miners trapped or injured by a mudslide. The rescue and aid efforts take a long time, and two men die by the end of the day.
When it seems like things can't get any worse, Jesse (Aren Buchholz) finds a nearby dam about to break and flood the settlement. As the people scramble to evacuate to Hope Valley, Jack falls off his horse into the surging stream. A search party later finds him, but Jack gets pneumonia and ends up fighting for his life. These events take a massive toll on Elizabeth and others, though the episode concludes with Jack recovering and sharing a passionate kiss with Elizabeth.
Natural disasters are an inevitable part of living in the Canadian wilderness, and "Prayers from the Heart" delivered a harrowing example of the strain such dangers can inflict on a community. IMDb reviewers overwhelmingly gave the episode high scores, cementing it as one of the show's best installments in the minds of fans.
2. My Heart Will Go On (Season 4, Episode 7)
Hence its "Titanic"-inspired title, "My Heart Will Go On" delivers a heartfelt turning point to Jack's story in the middle of Season 4. The episode holds an 8.8 IMDb score, ranking as the joint highest-rated "When Calls the Heart" entry. Impacted by the death of his friend Doug (Anthony Konechny), Jack ponders his future in the mounted police force. At the same time, Abigail helps prove that Elizabeth was wrongly fired from her job, which gets her reinstated.
To Elizabeth's anguish, Jack tells her that he will head north for an assignment. But everything changes when Jack proposes to Elizabeth the night before he's set to leave. The newly engaged couple emotionally bid farewell to each other, not knowing when they will meet again for their wedding.
IMDb users deemed "My Heart Will Go On" an appropriately tear-inducing episode. Given the narrative's roller coaster of heartbreak, longing, and joy, it's easy to understand why audiences hold "My Heart Will Go On" in such high regard.
1. My Heart Is Yours (Season 5, Episode 5)
Fans also rated "My Heart Is Yours" an 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb, tying for the highest score of all "When Calls the Heart" episodes. Preparations for Elizabeth and Jack's wedding are in full swing as the big day nears. Trouble arises when an accident sets the church ablaze during rehearsals. No one is hurt, but Elizabeth loses her wedding dress to the fire. A large-scale effort to rebuild the church and remake Elizabeth's gown brings the town together, and the ceremony is finally set.
Five seasons of buildup on "When Calls the Heart" culminates with Elizabeth and Jack's marriage as they lovingly say their vows, put on their rings, and kiss. "My Heart Is Yours" closes with the wedding reception, where attendees happily dance and celebrate. The episode captivated viewers thanks to its many surprises and moving character moments. Fans who waited so long to see Elizabeth marry Jack got exactly what they wanted and more, helping to solidify "My Heart Is Yours" at the top of the ratings.