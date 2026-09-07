Jane Curtin Starred In A Hit '80s Sitcom That Nobody Talks About Today

If you ask people what Jane Curtin is most known for, you're likely to get myriad answers. Some people might say "Saturday Night Live" and mention her recurring characters like Prymaat Conehead. Others might look to her more recent work on "3rd Rock from the Sun," one of the best shows about aliens of all time. But what you won't hear many people mention is a sitcom Curtin starred in for six years in the '80s that was one of her most successful projects ever: "Kate and Allie," one of the many hit shows from the '80s that no one talks about anymore.

In the '80s, family sitcoms started coming in all shapes and sizes. The nuclear family concept that was so popular in the '50s and '60s was no longer reflecting society, and so television adapted. Among shows featuring single parents like "One Day at a Time" and adopted children like "Webster," there was "Kate and Allie," the story of two divorced childhood friends living and raising their children together. Curtin partnered with Susan Saint James on the show that debuted in 1984 and ran until 1989. Curtin played the more down-to-earth conservative parent while Saint James was more free-spirited. The result was a successful show that carved out a place for itself during the golden age of sitcoms.