Pioneering astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote that "The universe is a pretty big place. If it's just us, seems like an awful waste of space." On screen, the vastness of the universe and the possibilities of extraterrestrial life have provided endless fodder for storytelling. Over the last seven decades, writers and producers have turned aliens into a near-constant presence on television, turning the existential questions Sagan often pondered into must-see TV.

What we've come up with here is a list of the cream of the alien crop (circle) — our favorite TV shows concerning extraterrestrial life. While many of these series are straightforward science fiction, this list also includes comedy, as well as shows that mix genres to great effect. We're covering cult classics, long-running TV institutions, trailblazing productions, familiar favorites, and a few newer entries. Board your spaceships now: these are the 15 best TV shows about aliens.