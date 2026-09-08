Happy's Place Stages Reba Reunion, Casts James Denton As Potential Love Interest For Bobbie — Plus, Jane Lynch And Justina Machado To Return (Exclusive)

"Season 3 will build on the demise of the romantic aspect of the relationship between Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie, but will it really come to an end and stay in the 'friend zone'?" reads the official logline. "Isabella's (Belissa Escobedo) speakeasy takes off and the success of it affects how she decides to move through the world both professionally and personally. As for Gabby, her mother has moved to Knoxville and they are now living together so that relationship will be tested. Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) will decide it's time to start living his life and not continue to hide behind his OCD. Takoda (Tokala Black Elk) will have challenges that will affect the way people at the bar perceive him. One thing we know for sure, they will all be there for each other."

Lynch and Machado's returns were both on showrunner Kevin Abbott's Season 3 wish list when TVLine spoke with him following the Season 2 finale. Machado did not appear in Season 2, but Abbott told us that the writers had "several stories with Maritza we'd like to explore." Maritza last appeared in Season 1, when Bobbie sought answers about her late father Happy's affair and the circumstances surrounding Isabella's conception.

As for Lynch, her arrival late in Season 2 shifted the trajectory of Gabby's story. After initially exploring the possibility of Gabby having a baby, the writers instead chose to dig into her painful relationship with her mother. By season's end, Val had moved to Knoxville, and she and Gabby had agreed to live together.

Abbott told TVLine that he had "at least three stories" in mind for Val, with the hope of Lynch appearing in at least a third of Season 3's 18 episodes. "That's another area for the Gabby character to have some growth," he said. "Exploring that painful relationship is also very interesting to me. How do you heal that kind of a rift?"

"Happy's Place" Season 3 premieres Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC (and streams next day on Peacock; click here for a printable Fall TV calendar).