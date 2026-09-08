Dexter Morgan will be back for more slicing and dicing just in time for Halloween: "Dexter: Resurrection" is returning to Paramount+ for Season 2 beginning Friday, October 30, TVLine has learned.

Along with the release date comes a fresh new teaser (watch it above), showing the antihero getting tested for glasses. The clip teases he's "sharper than ever," as a brief montage of needles, weapons, and stabbings follows.

From showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of "Dexter: Resurrection" finds Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) caught between two killers — "one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen," reads the official description. "Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet."

Alongside Hall and Alcott, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington, and James Remar.

Dan Stevens, Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Brian Cox join Season 2 in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest-starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season. David Zayas will also be back, despite Angel Batista's Season 1 demise.

Are you excited to step back into Dexter's world? Watch the teaser above, then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.