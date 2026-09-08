Big Bang Theory EP Reveals The One Episode He Hates: 'My Least Favorite... Of The Whole Series'

Former "Big Bang Theory" showrunner Steve Holland is not mincing words when it comes to his least favorite episode from the hit CBS sitcom's 279-episode run.

During the latest installment of the official "Big Bang Theory" podcast, Holland tells host Jessica Radloff that he never liked Season 4, Episode 10, "The Alien Parasite Hypothesis."

"I hate that episode," he says. "It's my least favorite episode of the whole run of the whole series."

At that point, Amy Farrah Fowler (played by then-newly minted series regular Mayim Bialik) has, like Sheldon, shown no interest in a sexual relationship. But that changes when she suddenly finds herself attracted to Penny's ex-boyfriend Zack, while Sheldon — perfectly content to keep their relationship platonic — encourages his not-girlfriend to follow her endocrine system.