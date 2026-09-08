The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Adds Jimmy Smits To Final Season Cast — Get A Sneak Peek
Daryl and Carol will be joined by a familiar face in the final season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Emmy winner Jimmy Smits is joining the cast of the AMC zombie thriller for its fourth and final season, debuting next year, the network announced on Tuesday. Smits will play Captain Alejandro Perkins, "a former U.S. Navy officer and medical doctor who found a unique way to thrive during the apocalypse," per the official description.
AMC has also released a teaser trailer for the new season — which you can watch above — with a roughed-up Daryl lying in a hospital bed as we see flashes of a barrage of walkers attacking the Spanish countryside. As Daryl wakes up, he sees Smits' character standing over him and saying, "Welcome home, son." (So does this mean Daryl made it back to America after all?)
Smits is a TV veteran known for his roles on "L.A. Law," "NYPD Blue," and "Sons of Anarchy." He's earned 12 Emmy nominations in his career, winning in 1990 for best supporting actor in a drama for "L.A. Law." His other TV credits include "The West Wing," "Dexter," and "How to Get Away With Murder."
The Season 3 finale left Daryl and Carol stranded
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" stars Norman Reedus, reprising his "Walking Dead" role as Daryl, with Melissa McBride joining him as fellow "Walking Dead" survivor Carol. The current cast also includes Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron, Eduardo Noriega as Antonio, Óscar Jaenada as Fede, Candela Saitta as Justina, and Hugo Arbués as Roberto.
Season 3 saw Daryl and Carol end up in Spain, finding a safe haven in a community of locals known as Solaz del Mar. In the finale, Daryl and Carol planned to take a boat back to America... until a tussle with local warlord Fede led to their boat going up in flames. (Check out our full finale recap here.)
In Season 4, "while crossing the ravaged badlands of Spain, Daryl and Carol grasp onto hope — and each other — as uncertainty about their future grows," according to the official synopsis.
Read on to see more first-look photos from the final season, and then tell us what you're hoping to see in a comment below.