25 Years Ago Today: HBO Premiered One Of The Best Miniseries Ever Made
HBO's "Band of Brothers" turns a quarter century old today, which means it's the perfect time to relive the captivating World War II miniseries.
Centering on the European theater of the war, 2001's "Band of Brothers" follows the soldiers of Easy Company, a unit of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 101st Airborne Division, during the Allied campaign. The show's 10 riveting episodes see Richard D. Winters (Damian Lewis), Lewis Nixon (Ron Livingston), Donald Malarkey (Scott Grimes), and their fellow soldiers endure horrific conditions and immense losses as they fight through major events like the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of concentration camps.
"Band of Brothers" won over critics and audiences with its vivid depiction of war, from the brutality of battle to the human cost of the conflict. Created and executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, "Band of Brothers" won seven Emmys and stands as IMDb's fourth-highest-rated TV series of all time as of this writing, scoring a 9.4 out of 10. It also features brief appearances from future stars like Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, Simon Pegg, James McAvoy, and Andrew Scott, plus Jimmy Fallon before he became a late-night talk show host.
The legacy of Band of Brothers lives on 25 years later
More than two decades after "Band of Brothers" aired its first episode on HBO, the show continues to remind viewers about the horrors and sacrifices of World War II. Newer movies and TV shows about history's deadliest conflict aren't hard to come by, but "Band of Brothers" remains a timeless classic thanks to its heavy focus on the camaraderie among the soldiers of Easy Company without shying away from the unimaginable violence and cruelty that makes World War II impossible to forget.
In fact, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's collaboration was so successful that the duo returned to produce "The Pacific" for HBO nine years later and "Masters of the Air" for Apple TV in 2024, expanding their exploration of World War II to different groups of servicemen and theaters of conflict. "Band of Brothers" also followed just three years after Spielberg's acclaimed 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan," which Hanks starred in.
To honor the 25-year anniversary of "Band of Brothers," HBO has just released a documentary titled "Band of Brothers: Legacy," outlining the making of the celebrated miniseries and acknowledging its lasting impact.