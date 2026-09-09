25 Years Ago Today: HBO Premiered One Of The Best Miniseries Ever Made

HBO's "Band of Brothers" turns a quarter century old today, which means it's the perfect time to relive the captivating World War II miniseries.

Centering on the European theater of the war, 2001's "Band of Brothers" follows the soldiers of Easy Company, a unit of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 101st Airborne Division, during the Allied campaign. The show's 10 riveting episodes see Richard D. Winters (Damian Lewis), Lewis Nixon (Ron Livingston), Donald Malarkey (Scott Grimes), and their fellow soldiers endure horrific conditions and immense losses as they fight through major events like the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of concentration camps.

"Band of Brothers" won over critics and audiences with its vivid depiction of war, from the brutality of battle to the human cost of the conflict. Created and executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, "Band of Brothers" won seven Emmys and stands as IMDb's fourth-highest-rated TV series of all time as of this writing, scoring a 9.4 out of 10. It also features brief appearances from future stars like Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, Simon Pegg, James McAvoy, and Andrew Scott, plus Jimmy Fallon before he became a late-night talk show host.