10 Best War Shows In TV History, Ranked

Few television genres are as consistently rewarding as the war drama. Armed with fascinating characters, rich historical settings, political maneuvering, and thoughtful storytelling, these series immerse viewers in conflicts inspired by real events and turbulent periods in history.

Whether following a platoon through the jungles of Vietnam, a band of spies during the American Revolution, or rival leaders in feudal Japan, the shows on this list prove that war stories come in many forms. Often, the most compelling moments occur far from the battlefield, where military leaders, politicians, and spies make decisions that alter the lives of those on the front lines. Heck, one of television's greatest war shows takes place almost entirely inside a mobile army surgical hospital during the Korean War.

Whether you're craving pulse-pounding battle sequences, political intrigue, or a quieter character study, these are the 10 best war shows ever produced for television, ranked.