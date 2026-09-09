Is Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ending Next Year? ABC Denies Report As 'Speculative'

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" may not be live much longer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Page Six reported that ABC's late night talk show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel "is expected to come to an end in 2027," with a source explaining that "his contract is not getting extended."

But ABC has denied the report, with a spokesperson telling TVLine: "This information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."

Kimmel returns for Season 24 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this Tuesday on ABC, with guests like Andrew Garfield, Mariska Hargitay, and Gal Gadot set to join the show this week. (Guest hosts like Rosie O'Donnell and Jelly Roll took over for Kimmel this summer.) Kimmel signed a one-year extension of his contract last December, which is set to expire later this year.

Kimmel ignited a firestorm of controversy last year when he made comments about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, leading to his show being "preempted indefinitely" by ABC. Kimmel returned to the air a week later, though, firing back at critics who tried to get his show canceled and calling attempts to silence him "anti-American." (Kimmel's fellow late night host Stephen Colbert signed off earlier this year, ending a decade-long run as host of CBS' "The Late Show.")