Carrie Trailer: Samantha Sloyan Unleashes Tough Love In Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adaptation — Watch

Parents just don't understand.

Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" is just a few weeks away from hitting Prime Video (all eight episodes drop Wednesday, October 7), and in the official trailer released by the streamer Wednesday, we get our first glimpse into the psychology of one of pop culture's most twisted mother/daughter relationships.

The clip (watch it embedded above) offers "a revealing glimpse at how the series expands the world, bringing new depth and complexity to its beloved characters while exploring the forces that shape Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) as she navigates the cruelty and pressure of the modern world — building toward a single, shattering night," reads the official description. "But how much do we really know about Carrie — or what happened in Chamberlain?"

Joining Howell is a cast of series regulars that includes Samantha Sloyan ("Midnight Mass") as Margaret White, Siena Agudong ("Resident Evil") as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton ("Fire Country") as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette ("My Life with the Walter Boys") as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota ("The Buccaneers") as Tina, Arthur Conti ("Beetlejuice Beetlejuice") as Billy, Thalia Dudek ("The Running Man") as Emaline, Amber Midthunder ("Prey") as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard ("Good Girls") as Principal Grayle.

The ensemble also brings together longtime Flanagan collaborators and newcomers to the party with recurring guest stars including Michael Trucco ("Fire Country"), Crystal Balint ("The Fall of the House of Usher"), Kate Siegel ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Rahul Kohli ("The Haunting of Bly Manor"), Tim Bagley ("The Comeback"), and Heather Graham ("The White Lotus"). (Unfortunately for "Midnight Mass" fans, one of the writer/director's staple actors, Zach Gilford, will not be appearing in the series.)

Take a look at the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then let us know: Will you be watching this new Stephen King adaptation?