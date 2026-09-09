Star Trek Poll: Which Gadget Would You Want Most?

The "Star Trek" franchise has given us unforgettable characters, thrilling space battles... and some amazing gadgets we wish we could get our hands on.

With "Star Trek" celebrating its 60th anniversary, we here at TVLine are celebrating the iconic sci-fi franchise all week long — check out our ranking of the 60 best episodes in "Trek" history — and today, we want to hear from you. We've gone back and reviewed all the glorious technological marvels that "Trek" has dreamed up over the years, and we've narrowed it down to the top three... and now it's time for you to choose.

Vote now in our poll and tell us, Trekkies: Which "Star Trek" gadget would you want most, if you could make it so? Would you want a transporter, so you could effortlessly zip around planets without having to stand in line for a security screening? Would you want a replicator, so you could have any food instantly synthesized and delivered to your quarters, piping hot? Or would you want a holodeck, so you could dream up any scenario and step into a virtual rendering of it — one so life-like, it's indistinguishable from reality? (Careful with that one, though. Data can tell you that holodeck programs can easily get out of hand.)

Make your choice below — or check out our poll on Instagram — and then let us know in the comments why you chose that gadget, or suggest another "Trek" innovation you'd rather have instead.











