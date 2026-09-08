60 Best Star Trek Episodes In Franchise History, Ranked

"Star Trek" debuted 60 years ago today — and that's inspired us to boldly go into the archives to rank the greatest episodes in franchise history.

Since the original "Star Trek" series premiered on NBC on September 8, 1966, "Star Trek" has become not only an enduring science fiction staple, but also a shining beacon of hope. In a sea of cynical, pessimistic visions of the future, "Trek" dared to dream big and show us a brighter tomorrow we can all dream of achieving.

The first "Star Trek" series wasn't exactly a runaway hit: Ratings were never high, and NBC pulled the plug after just three seasons. But it built a dedicated fan base of Trekkies, and the show's strong performance in syndication (and the success of "Star Wars") convinced producers to bring back the cast for a feature film: 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Since then, the franchise has exploded, with more than a dozen films and 13 additional spin-off series that cemented "Star Trek" as a sci-fi juggernaut. So what are the very best episodes across all "Star Trek" TV series? We're glad you asked.

Pour yourself a tall glass of Romulan ale — or maybe a cup of tea, Earl Grey, hot — and join us as we count down the 60 best episodes across all "Star Trek" series, spanning six decades of interstellar greatness. (Many thanks to Sam Stone, Pauli Poisou, and Ben F. Silverio for contributing their "Trek" expertise to this list.) And please note: We had to make some tough cuts, so some shows — "Star Trek: The Animated Series," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" — didn't get an episode on the final list.

Read on to see what did make our list, and which "Trek" episode we crown as the best of all time, and then beam down to the comments to share your own personal favorites.