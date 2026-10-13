The Pitt And Off Campus Star Jalen Thomas Brooks Made His Acting Debut On An Arrowverse Show

Before he was famous for playing a hot hockey player on "Off Campus" or a hot nurse on "The Pitt," Jalen Thomas Brooks made his acting debut on The CW's "Supergirl." In the Season 5 episode "In Plain Sight," Brooks played Simon Kirby, a financially struggling young man who eventually gets a job as an amateur photographer. Simon appeared in just one episode, though he was briefly mentioned later that season.

This was Brooks' only appearance in the entire Arrowverse, the connected TV universe that included "Supergirl." During his brief time in the franchise, Brooks met a future co-star, Odette Annable. Annable played Samantha "Sam" Arias, the Kryptonian Worldkiller known as Reign, in Season 3 and returned for a guest appearance in Season 5. She later starred alongside Brooks in the 2021 Western procedural series "Walker," where they both played significant roles.

"I ran into [Annable] very suddenly and quick at one of the production offices," Brooks told KSiteTV about his "Supergirl" experience. "And then, when I started working on 'Walker,' she was like, 'I recognize you!'"