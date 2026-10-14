Taylor Sheridan's Favorite Western Story Was The Basis For One Of The Best Miniseries Of All Time

Nowadays, when folks think about "Western television," most minds wander to the entertainment powerhouse that is Taylor Sheridan. Best known for "Yellowstone" and its subsequent offshoots, Sheridan was also a driving force behind the historical "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" and the contemporary "The Madison." But when it comes to the filmmaker's own favorite cowboy adventure, look no further than Larry McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove," the basis for the very best Western miniseries ever made.

2025 year was the 40th anniversary of the novel's original publication, and as such, Simon & Schuster re-released the Western epic with a new foreward by Sheridan himself. "I first read 'Lonesome Dove' in the spring of 1989," the "Yellowstone" co-creator recalled. "To say it enthralled me, shocked me and sparked my imagination before it shattered me is an understatement." The novel, a hefty 864 pages in this edition, is a sprawling epic about the decline of the Old West and those who bled and died to secure it. But for many, the 1989 miniseries is really the biggest triumph.

"In August of that year, the television adaptation of Larry McMurtry's transformative novel first aired," Sheridan added. "[Writer] Bill Wittliff's adaptation of McMurtry's novel was handled with the reverence of a monk transcribing the Bible, which is to say — it is arguably the most literal and faithful adaptation to the screen in cinematic history." Starring Robert Duvall as Augustus "Gus" McCrae and Tommy Lee Jones as Woodrow F. Call, the miniseries perfectly captures the atmosphere of McMurtry's prose, with brilliant performances that anchor the material to the American West.