15 Best Western Miniseries Ever Made, Ranked
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Westerns have been a constant presence on American television since the earliest days of the medium, evolving with the times. More than just the conventional multi-season shows, the genre has embraced the possibilities of limited series storytelling for decades. Some of the best Western TV shows of all time are miniseries, telling a complete story within a handful of episodes. There is a concise quality to a limited series that suits the genre and something that's especially flourished in the streaming era.
Across the history of the genre on television, here is a list of the greatest Western miniseries, each depicting the classic tropes with a pronounced economy in storytelling. These are Western shows that define the genre, all the more impressive given their relatively short episode counts. For the sake of simplicity, this list keeps its focus to limited series that ran for a single season, rather than two-season stories like "1923." These are the 15 best Western miniseries ever made ranked, each weaving sweeping stories set along the frontier.
15. Return to Lonesome Dove
After the tremendous success of the 1989 Western miniseries "Lonesome Dove," CBS followed it up in 1993 with the sequel series "Return to Lonesome Dove." Jon Voight replaces Tommy Lee Jones in the role of Woodrow Call, a former Texas Ranger mourning the recent death of his best friend. Call leads a drive to bring a herd of wild horses to Montana as part of his ranch, recruiting friends he meets in Nebraska to help him. Upon his arrival, Call finds familiar friends and foes from his past resurfacing to complete unfinished business.
While "Return to Lonesome Dove" pales in comparison to its preceding limited series and the later sequel "Streets of Laredo," it's still a solid Western story. There are still plenty of sweeping shots of the American frontier to set the mood and complicated interpersonal character dynamics. The story really leans into the soap operatic stylings of its period piece drama, but still maintains a decent amount of Wild West action. An entertaining enough follow-up, "Return to Lonesome Dove" stands strong as long as one doesn't compare it too directly to its predecessor.
14. Centennial
James A. Michener's 1974 novel "Centennial" was adapted into a limited series of the same name in 1978. The story is named for a fictional Colorado frontier town, with the miniseries chronicling its development from a trading post to a full-on community. However, as the settler population grows, the community's relationship with the indigenous tribes is increasingly strained while the natural beauty of the region is eroded. Among the more antagonistic presences in town are the power-hungry Wendell family and the violent supremacist Frank Skimmerhorn (Richard Crenna).
Running for 12 episodes, the sheer breadth of talent assembled for the ensemble cast in "Centennial" truly is impressive. Everyone from established actors like Raymond Burr, Andy Griffith, and Donald Pleasence to then-newcomers like Timothy Dalton and Mark Harmon fill out the cast. Each of the cast helps bring this community to life memorably, with an always good Richard Chamberlain is a clear standout. Combining period piece drama with modern Western stakes in its contemporary era sequences, "Centennial" is an ambitiously spanning story expertly adapted for the screen.
13. Song of the Bandits
South Korean scripted television, or K-dramas, may seem like the furthest thing from the Wild West, but it produced its own entertaining Western miniseries with "Song of the Bandits." Set in the 1920s during the brutal Japanese occupation of Korea, the story unfolds in the neighboring Gando region in China. Former Japanese soldier Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil) sets out to atone for his vicious past by defending refugees from the Japanese military presence in the area. This leads him to become involved with the local resistance movement while encountering familiar faces before his redemption.
While some may scoff at the inclusion of a K-drama here, "Song of the Bandits" has many of the usual genre tropes even with its East Asian setting. There are still dusty gunfights, action sequences on horseback, a driving revenge story, and even bandits targeting a moving train. Virtually every episode has at least one major set piece, stylishly staged and with plenty of raw emotion behind the bloody mayhem. An underrated K-drama that should be on every genre fan's watchlist, "Song of the Bandits" is well worth checking out.
12. The Sacketts
The 1979 two-part miniseries "The Sacketts" adapts the work of novelist Louis L'Amour surrounding the titular Sackett brothers. Starting in 1869, the story starts with Tyrel Sackett (Jeff Osterhage) killing the man who murdered his older brother's fiancée during their wedding in Tennessee. After Tyrel flees westward to avoid the law, his brother Orrin (Tom Selleck) similarly leaves Tennessee to find him. Meanwhile, the siblings' long-lost oldest brother, Tell (Sam Elliott) has become a mountain man living out in the frontier wilderness.
The selling point of "The Sacketts" having Sam Elliott and Tom Selleck as its two lead actors alone warrants the miniseries to earn a spot on this list. Neither actor disappoints in that regard, bringing different dimensions of rugged masculinity to their hardened roles. Beyond its leads, the show boasts plenty of Western character actors from the '50s and '60s in its supporting cast, including Ben Johnson, Jack Elam, Slim Pickens, and Glenn Ford. A sort of passing of the torch from the genre's classic era to its newly grizzled faces, "The Sacketts" is an overlooked '70s miniseries.
11. Streets of Laredo
In contrast to "Return to Lonesome Dove," the 1995 limited series "Streets of Laredo" was actually written by "Lonesome Dove" creator Larry McMurty. Ignoring the events of the 1993 series lacking McMurty's involvement, "Streets of Laredo" has Woodrow Call (James Garner) working as a bounty hunter. Call's latest assignment is tracking down murderous outlaw Joey Garza (Alexis Cruz), who has carried out several lethal train heists. The manhunt turns particularly deadly, as Garza seeks refuge in border towns frequented by numerous outlaws.
"Streets of Laredo" feels like the true sequel to "Lonesome Dove," in no small part due to McMurty's creative involvement. Garner captures the world-weary qualities of Woodrow Call better than Voight had in the 1993 series while making the part his own. Unfolding in three episodes, the limited series also feels much better paced than "Return to Lonesome Dove" had. A must-watch for "Lonesome Dove" fans, "Streets of Laredo" is a much more action-packed and emotionally affecting Western story.
10. The English
The Prime Video series "The English" puts a distinct nuance on the usual setup of a Wild West revenge story. The show follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), a 19th century Englishwoman who arrives to the frontier seeking to avenge her son's death. Locke teams up with former Army scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who is of Pawnee heritage, who's fueled by injustice that he's long-endured. The duo travel together to Wyoming after providence brings them together, with flashbacks gradually revealing their painful backstories.
What elevates "The English" compared to other Western miniseries is that it really has one of the finest casts assembled for a genre television project in recent years. The story boasts revenge, representation, and an epic love story, but Blunt and Spencer's lead performances really sells the whole premise. There is also plenty of gunslinging action to be had and plot twists towards the back half of the series that puts the story on its head. One of the best original limited series on Prime Video of any genre, "The English" offers its own memorable take on a familiar revenge tale.
9. Hatfields & McCoys
Years before starring in "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner's first television Western was the 2012 History Channel miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys." The show chronicles the infamous feud between the titular Appalachian families starting during the Civil War and continuing on for years afterwards. Costner plays William Anderson Hatfield while Bill Paxton plays the opposing patriarch Randall McCoy as their two families descend into bloody violence. The show depicts the growing tension between the neighboring clans before things come to a head over a stolen pig and fractious romance.
"Hatfields & McCoys" reunites Costner with filmmaker Kevin Reynolds, who previously directed the actor in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and "Waterworld." But the real revelation is in the show's supporting cast, including Bill Paxton in one of his most memorable TV roles. Between the punctuative bloodshed, there is a sharp attention to detail in evoking the late 19th century era serving as the backdrop for the feud. Told over the span of three feature-length episodes, "Hatfields & McCoys" shines a light on America's most notorious family feud.
8. Into the West
After the success of "Band of Brothers," Steven Spielberg produced the underrated Western miniseries "Into the West." Premiering in 2005 on TNT, the story chronicled the parallel sagas of a white family and indigenous family across the 19th century. Young Jacob Wheeler (Matthew Settle) is enthralled by tales of the frontier and heads westward from his Virginia home to build a new life for himself. This is juxtaposed by Lakota man Loved by the Buffalo (Joseph M. Marshall III) witnessing his people being subjugated and driven out by colonists as the two men's paths cross.
"Into the West" is a sweeping look at the United States' westward expansion in the 19th century, mixing its protagonists' perspectives with historical events and figures. This includes an all-star ensemble cast across its six-episode run, including Josh Brolin, Will Patton, and Rachael Leigh Cook. But the real standout performers in the extensive cast come from the production's indigenous actors, including Tonantzin Carmelo, Zahn McClarnon, Gil Birmingham, and the late Graham Greene. An ambitious television epic, "Into the West" stands as event television storytelling on its widest canvas.
7. Broken Trail
Robert Duvall and Thomas Haden Church lead the 2006 two-part miniseries "Broken Trail," directed by prolific filmmaker Walter Hill. Set in 1898, grizzled cowboy Prent Ritter (Duvall) tries to reconnect with his nephew Tom Harte (Church) by proposing they transport horses together from Oregon to Wyoming. Along the way, the duo free imprisoned Chinese girls intended to become sex slaves in Idaho. This prompts the sex slavery ring to hunt the group in retaliation and remand the victims back into their custody.
While clearly worshipping on the altar of Duvall's past Western miniseries "Lonesome Dove," "Broken Trail" brings its own unique approach to the genre. The prominent human trafficking element to the story, along with the exploitation of immigrants themes, gives the narrative distinct stakes. But the real appeal is seeing Duvall in one last Wild West turn on television, with the venerable actor as effective as ever. A deliberately paced look at the West in transition, "Broken Trail" takes the time to admire the timeless majesty of its setting and genre.
6. American Primeval
Utah's bloody history in the 1850s is explored in the Netflix original limited series "American Primeval." The show follows Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin), who is wanted for murder, as she flees with her son through the Utah Territory in 1857. Guiding them is grizzled mountain man and tracker Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch), enduring murderous bandits and other hostile factions. This perilous journey unfolds as local militias massacre incoming settlers, framing the indigenous populations for the horrific atrocities.
Many modern Western miniseries really lean into the brutality of their era and "American Primeval" is no exception to this. The series premiere features the merciless ambush of a colonist wagon train and each subsequent episode is punctuated with its own steady violence. Keeping the proceedings from becoming overly dark is a reliably great performance from Gilpin, bringing a wounded heart and immense empathy to the story. A vicious exploration of one of the bloodiest incidents in the West's colonization, "American Primeval" is not for viewers easily put off by graphic subject matter.
5. 1883
Taylor Sheridan has become one of the biggest names in television today, particularly when it comes to creating modern crime dramas and neo-Westerns. In contrast, the 2021 Paramount+ original series "1883" is a period piece set in its titular year and serving as prequel to Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise. The miniseries follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) as he travels with his family as part of a wagon train to reach their eventual homestead in Montana. Leading the ensemble is Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), a Civil War veteran mourning the loss of his wife and daughter.
Like many of the modern Western miniseries on this list, there is a grounded grimness to "1883" compared to other Sheridan shows. There is unrelenting violence to the show, capturing the dangers of the trail rather than going for a more stylized approach. This solemn commitment to the verisimilitude of its time period is elevated by reliably strong performance from Elliott driving the story forward. Ranking highly among Taylor Sheridan's television projects, "1883" is an unflinching look at the settlers who braved the frontier.
4. That Dirty Black Bag
The spaghetti Westerns popularized by Italian filmmakers like Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci in the '60s get a television update with "That Dirty Black Bag." The show centers around the frontier town of Greenvale, which is frequently beset by outlaws and other unsavory figures. Among the latest gunslingers passing through is the bounty hunter Red Bill (Douglas Booth), who decapitates his targets and transports their heads in a black bag to collect payment. This places him on a collision course with the town's sheriff, Arthur McCoy (Dominic Cooper), who has his own checkered reputation.
Underscoring the spaghetti Western sensibilities with "That Dirty Black Bag" is that the show was created by Italians and filmed primarily in Spain, Italy, and Morocco. These filming locations give the show more distinct landscapes than typical television Westerns, with a stylish flair taking advantage of them. Though the story initially spanned three seasons, to date, the production has kept its tale confined to its singular season released in 2021. Perhaps someday "That Dirty Black Bag" will receive a sequel series to continue its story but the eight episodes audiences provide some of the best spaghetti Western action in recent memory.
3. Lawmen: Bass Reeves
One of the first Black U.S. Marshals was 19th century figure Bass Reeves, whose life and times are dramatized for the Paramount+ original series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." David Oyelowo stars as Reeves, who is tasked with dispensing justice in western Arkansas and what is now the state of Oklahoma. Reeves faces rampant racism along the post-Civil War frontier, relying on his wits as often as his formidable skills. In between Reeves' dangerous job, the show also showcases his domestic life with his growing family at this contentious moment in the country's history.
It's David Oyelowo's performance in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" that carries much of the show, delivering a richly multifaceted depiction of the historical figure. The nature of Reeves' job takes a heavy toll on him and Oyelowo captures that inner struggle expertly. At the same time, the show provides the expected Wild West spectacle that comes with the genre. Another excellent Paramount+ original Western anchored by an impressive cast, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" brings the rugged thrills with a real-world historical basis.
2. Godless
The 2017 Netflix original limited series "Godless" is a true labor of love from creator Scott Frank, who wrote and directed all seven episodes of the show. Set in 1884, the story is centered on the remote mining community of La Belle, New Mexico, with a mining accident claiming the lives of most of its male population. Shortly thereafter, a fugitive outlaw, Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), takes refuge there from an absolutely merciless gang led by Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). With Griffin's band of killers murdering anyone in their way, the women of La Belle make their stand against the incoming crooks.
"Godless" is one of those great Netflix shows that nobody talks about anymore, even with the level of talent involved. Seeing Daniels play a lethal force of nature as Griffin is a career highlight for the venerable actor. But Michelle Dockery is also a revelation as widowed rancher Alice Fletcher, balancing vulnerability and real visible grit in her character. Solidly paced and with a deep bench of character actors elevating the material, "Godless" is among Netflix's best original limited series.
1. Lonesome Dove
While several of its follow-ups have appeared earlier on this list, the original 1989 "Lonesome Dove" remains the bar against which all other Western miniseries will be judged. Based on the novel by Larry McMurtry, the story follows former Texas Rangers Gus McCrae (Robert Duvall) and Woodrow Call (Tommy Lee Jones). Looking for a change of pace from the ennui of their 1870s border town, the two decide to participate in a cattle drive to Montana. Despite their age, the two men hold their own on the trail, even as they encounter everything from outlaws to the natural hazards during the drive.
"Lonesome Dove" helped revitalize the then-failing Western genre on television, leading to several copycats and the previously mentioned follow-ups. Duvall and Jones are absolutely magnetic in their lead roles, with Duvall delivering what is arguably a career-best performance from his celebrated work. This works well with the gentle poetry of the narrative, punctuated with enough action and loss to keep viewers on their toes. A sweeping look at the Wild West from two cowboys on one last ride, "Lonesome Dove" stands as a beautiful elegy to a romanticized era of American history.