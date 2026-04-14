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Westerns have been a constant presence on American television since the earliest days of the medium, evolving with the times. More than just the conventional multi-season shows, the genre has embraced the possibilities of limited series storytelling for decades. Some of the best Western TV shows of all time are miniseries, telling a complete story within a handful of episodes. There is a concise quality to a limited series that suits the genre and something that's especially flourished in the streaming era.

Across the history of the genre on television, here is a list of the greatest Western miniseries, each depicting the classic tropes with a pronounced economy in storytelling. These are Western shows that define the genre, all the more impressive given their relatively short episode counts. For the sake of simplicity, this list keeps its focus to limited series that ran for a single season, rather than two-season stories like "1923." These are the 15 best Western miniseries ever made ranked, each weaving sweeping stories set along the frontier.