Netflix's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with four new original Christmas movies in 2026, featuring familiar faces from across music, film, and television.

The streaming giant's festive lineup kicks off Wednesday, November 4, with "A Dog's Perfect Christmas," a family drama starring Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, and Mary Steenburgen.

Next up is Tyler Perry's faith-based "The Gospel of Christmas," while "Guarding Stars" pairs CW graduates Leighton Meester ("Gossip Girl") and Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," "Walker") for a holiday romance.

Rounding out the slate is "In a Holidaze," a time-loop comedy starring Maddie Ziegler and Rob Lowe, arriving Wednesday, December 2.

Netflix joins Hallmark Channel and Great American Family in rolling out its holiday offerings. Keep scrolling for Netflix's complete 2026 Christmas movie schedule, organized by release date.