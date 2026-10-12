Netflix's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies
Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with four new original Christmas movies in 2026, featuring familiar faces from across music, film, and television.
The streaming giant's festive lineup kicks off Wednesday, November 4, with "A Dog's Perfect Christmas," a family drama starring Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, and Mary Steenburgen.
Next up is Tyler Perry's faith-based "The Gospel of Christmas," while "Guarding Stars" pairs CW graduates Leighton Meester ("Gossip Girl") and Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," "Walker") for a holiday romance.
Rounding out the slate is "In a Holidaze," a time-loop comedy starring Maddie Ziegler and Rob Lowe, arriving Wednesday, December 2.
Netflix joins Hallmark Channel and Great American Family in rolling out its holiday offerings. Keep scrolling for Netflix's complete 2026 Christmas movie schedule, organized by release date.
November 2026 Release Dates
🎄 "A Dog's Perfect Christmas"
Release Date: Wednesday, November 4
From the bestselling author of "A Dog's Purpose," a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas; Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Ethan Loomis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Mary Steenburgen star, while Thomas Haden Church provides the voice of Winstead.
🎄 "Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas"
Release Date: Wednesday, November 11
A struggling pastor inherits his family's church in a broken New York neighborhood — but as he battles doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas; Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, JaKalyn Carr, and Dax star.
🎄 "Guarding Stars"
Release Date: Wednesday, November 18
When a no-nonsense bodyguard (Leighton Meester) is assigned to protect a charming action star (Jared Padalecki) over the holidays sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated; Noah LaLonde, Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks, Ava Max, and Andie MacDowell co-star.
December 2026 Release Dates
🎄 "In a Holidaze"
Release Date: Wednesday, December 2
After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something (Maddie Ziegler) finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy; Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Jackie Sandler, and Elias Kacavas co-star.