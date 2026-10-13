Quote Of The Day By Henry Winkler: "Being Smart Does Not Necessarily Correspond To School Work. There Is..."

Henry Winkler is best known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," one of the most popular shows that defined the '70s. In fact, Fonzie was so integral to the show that Winkler had four firm rules about playing the beloved character.

He also helped develop 1985's "MacGyver" series and helmed comedy films like "Memories of Me" and "Cop and a Half." Winkler has earned nine Emmy nominations so far, winning the award in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category for "Barry" in 2018.

Winkler has appeared in an impressive number of films and shows over the years. He has starred in "Night Shift," "Scream," "Click," "The French Dispatch," and "Black Adam," to name a few. On the television front, Winkler has starred in "The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang," "South Park," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Arrested Development," and "Parks and Recreation," among others.

Winkler's iconic run as Fonzie, along with his lifelong advocacy for literacy, makes him an inspirational figure, which is why he is today's Quote of the Day.