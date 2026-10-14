Quote Of The Day By Denzel Washington: 'I Never Shed A Tear For My Father. I Never Did All Through The Funeral. There Was...'

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of his generation, earning 8 Oscar nominations over the course of his career, as well as winning the best actor in a supporting role Oscar in 1990 for playing a Civil War soldier in "Glory," before landing the coveted best actor in a leading role award for "Training Day" in 2002.

The star played Malcom X in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed film about the activist, as well as starring as heavyweight boxer Rubin Carter in "The Hurricane." But while most audiences know Washington for his shining Hollywood credits, it's important to know that a cornerstone of his early career was one of the best medical dramas of all time: "St Elsewhere." In it, he played Dr. Philip Chandler for 118 episodes before the character resigned from his job to move to Mississippi. Washington agreed to star in "St. Elsewhere" to provide a base for him where he could work in film at the same time.

Since then, he has become one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, and he has the ability to turn a simple post-apocalyptic adventure into a hit piece of pop culture. Yes, that means a prequel series to "The Book of Eli" starring John Boyega is in the works. But while we wait for that to materialize, Washington is today's quote of the day.