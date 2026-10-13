Sally And Billy's Wedding Begins On Y&R — But Is This The Calm Before The Storm? (Exclusive First Look)

Wedding bells are ringing on "The Young and the Restless," and TVLine has your exclusive first look at Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Billy Abbott's (Jason Thompson) big day.

The bride and groom are swapping vows at the Genoa City Athletic Club, which has received a "Great Gatsby"/Jazz Age makeover to fit the wedding's theme. The main event begins Friday, October 16 on CBS, concluding with what's being touted as a "shocking" finale on Monday, October 19.

Naturally, the wedding's guest list is a who's who of "Y&R" royalty, including Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn), Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), and Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc).

As for the wedding party, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Sally's maid of honor, with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) serving as one of her bridesmaids — while desperately hoping that her boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) doesn't start any trouble with the groom.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Sally and Billy's wedding on "Y&R," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. How do you predict their big day will turn out?