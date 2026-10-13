Girls Returning To HBO With New Episodes; Lena Dunham And More Original Cast Members Confirmed — Watch Announcement Video
HBO is getting the "Girls" back together. Nearly a decade after airing its series finale, the Emmy Award-winning comedy is returning for a limited run of five new episodes, TVLine has learned. (Yes, really!)
Creator Lena Dunham will return as Hannah, along with original cast members Allison Williams (Marnie), Jemima Kirke (Jessa), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna), and Andrew Rannells (Elijah). Judd Apatow is also returning as an executive producer.
"We always said we would only return to 'Girls' if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," Dunham says in a statement. "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop... It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together... and the chance to wear yellow mesh."
In addition to Apatow and Dunham, these new "Girls" episodes will be executive-produced by Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen. Williams, Kirke, Mamet, and Rannells are co-executive producers.
HBO's new Girls episodes will explore how much 'the world has changed since we last saw Hannah' and her friends
"We're thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one's twenties to the milestone of turning forty," adds Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming. "To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa, and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans — old and new — will be happy to see how they've grown and relieved to see that they're still the 'Girls' we knew way back when."
Production on these new episodes will begin in 2027. Are you excited to reunite with Hannah and the "Girls"? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the cast's announcement, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.