Girls Returning To HBO With New Episodes; Lena Dunham And More Original Cast Members Confirmed — Watch Announcement Video

HBO is getting the "Girls" back together. Nearly a decade after airing its series finale, the Emmy Award-winning comedy is returning for a limited run of five new episodes, TVLine has learned. (Yes, really!)

Creator Lena Dunham will return as Hannah, along with original cast members Allison Williams (Marnie), Jemima Kirke (Jessa), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna), and Andrew Rannells (Elijah). Judd Apatow is also returning as an executive producer.

"We always said we would only return to 'Girls' if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," Dunham says in a statement. "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop... It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together... and the chance to wear yellow mesh."

In addition to Apatow and Dunham, these new "Girls" episodes will be executive-produced by Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen. Williams, Kirke, Mamet, and Rannells are co-executive producers.